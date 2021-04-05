Landmark Fort Oglethorpe Shoe Store Is Closing Its Doors

A landmark store in Fort Oglethorpe is closing its doors. Sear’s Shoes will be having a liquidation sale.

Owner Jerry Sear has notified customers that the sale will begin this Thursday.

His family, Solomon Sir, came to America in the early 1920’s and opened a shoe repair shop in Chattanooga. Sir legally changed his name to Sear in the 40’s.

The family had businesses located in Jack’s Alley on Market Street and in East Chattanooga on Glass Street. Their son, Jerry, worked at the stores doing just about everything.

The family decided in 1964 to open a business in LaFayette, Georgia. That was the same year Jerry got a business degree at the University of Chattanooga and married.

In 1967, Jerry Sear relocated to Fort Oglethorpe continuing his family's tradition. The city was only 18 years old and he found a building on Highway 27 just a couple of blocks before Chickamauga National Park.

Mr. Sear said he always offered top quality name brand footwear and at below discount prices with less emphasis on a fancy building and fixtures.

His customers included many well-known Chattanoogas. The late Rev. Ben Haden, Hamilton County Executive Dalton Roberts, and many others would visit the store frequently. Rev. Haden said it was one of the only stores where he could find his size. He called it the big shoe store in the country. Dalton Roberts said he enjoyed going south and visiting with his good friend Mr. Sear.

The veteran businessman said it’s now time to call it a day and enjoy his family and friends.