Unsanitary Living Conditions Reported At Budgetel Inn And Suites In East Ridge

The City of East Ridge became aware on Friday of possible unsanitary living conditions at the Budgetel Inn and Suites at 1410 N. Mack Smith Road.

Some of the displaced residents from the Patten Towers had been staying there but complained about deplorable conditions.

City of East Ridge Codes officials responded to reports by going to the Budgetel to conduct a compliance inspection.

City officials were denied access to the property by the Budgetel staff.

On Monday, the City of East Ridge requested the issuance of an administrative search warrant. The administrative warrant was issued by the court and the city commenced the execution of the warrant later in the afternoon.

At this time all findings are being complied and evaluated, and the City of East Ridge will continue to work to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of all residents and visitors.