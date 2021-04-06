Unsanitary Living Conditions Reported At Budgetel Inn And Suites In East Ridge

 Tuesday, April 6, 2021 78.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

The City of East Ridge became aware on Friday of possible unsanitary living conditions at the Budgetel Inn and Suites at 1410 N. Mack Smith Road.

 

Some of the displaced residents from the Patten Towers had been staying there but complained about deplorable conditions.

 

City of East Ridge Codes officials responded to reports by going to the Budgetel to conduct a compliance inspection.

City officials were denied access to the property by the Budgetel staff.

 

On Monday, the City of East Ridge requested the issuance of an administrative search warrant. The administrative warrant was issued by the court and the city commenced the execution of the warrant later in the afternoon.

 

At this time all findings are being complied and evaluated, and the City of East Ridge will continue to work to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of all residents and visitors.

 

 


Police Blotter: Dropped Money Bag At Taziki's Held $3,800 Cash; Man Says He Got Fake $100 Bill From His Boss

A woman at a residence on Market Street told police that she had stopped at Taziki's Restaurant that afternoon to pick up a to-go order and believes that she dropped her money bag out of her purse. She says that it held about $3,800 cash. She said she checked with the restaurant and it had not been turned in. * * * Police were dispatched to St. Peter's Episcopal School, ... (click for more)

3 Men Arrested In Lafayette On Drug Charges

On April 5 th , 2021, Agents with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Lafayette Street Crimes Unit and Dalton Narcotics Unit were following up on a drug complaint at 327 J oe Roberson Road, Lafayette GA (Villanow Community). Agents located over four pounds of Methamphetamine, an amount of MDMA (Ecstasy), approximately two ounces of Marijuana, and a stolen truck ... (click for more)

Opinion

"Doc" Was The Best Of Us

One of my mentors at UTC passed away recently. Dr. Richard "Doc" Wilson was a mentor and friend. He was crazy smart as an award-winning author. His desk reference set of the U.S. presidents won the highest honor in its category. He was also very kind and a servant to anyone who needed help. When our fraternity house burned down he cleared his rental house for everyone that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vol LB Kayos A Cat

My pal Steve Spurrier had a very simple and quite explicit rule for his team through the years he was a very successful football coach. “If you ever hit a girl, regardless of any circumstance, don’t even bother coming by my office. Pack up your things and get out of this state. I’ll handle all the paper work, inform the university you are no longer fit to be a student, and I will ... (click for more)

Sports

Game Time Set For UTC Semifinal vs Furman

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s soccer team will travel Saturday, April 10 to Greenville, S.C., to take on Furman in the semifinal round of the Southern Conference Tournament. The match is set to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. at Stone Stadium. The Mocs finished 6-2-1 against the league for its best finish in program history in third place. Furman went 6-0-2 against ... (click for more)

UTC Soccer Third In SoCon Play

- The Chattanooga women’s soccer team finished third in the Southern Conference, its best-ever in program history, with a 6-2-1 league mark and earned a spot in the upcoming Southern Conference Championship. The tournament seeding came down to the last day with first and third still in doubt. Samford, who started the day tied with Furman, scored a 2-0 shutout at UNCG to wrap ... (click for more)


