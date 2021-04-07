Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, GARREN L
618 REELS COVE ROAD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ANDERSON, JAROD ANTWAN
1414 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
ATCHLEY, GEORGE FRANKLIN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BEAMON, CORNELIUS DONYELL
298 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE
4702 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BURNS, ROBERT CHARLES
1345 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CANION, CYNTHIA JOYCE
2904 EAST 43RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
COBURN, STEVEN THOMAS
4821 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 373434255
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
DODSON, BRANDON WILLIAM
1236 B HOTWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ELROD, BRANDON NELSON
3627 NORTHROP STREET LUPTON, 37351
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
---
FITTEN, MORRIS LAMONT
1110 FLYNN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
FRANCIS, AMANDA ELIZABETH
125 E FRONTAGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374053356
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GARCIA, ALFREDO JORDAN
4042 THREE NOTCH RD RINGGOLD, 307363469
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GREENHILL, TERRY LEBRON
4617 METRO PARK LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GREER, COREY JAMMAL
2312 BROOKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
HATCHETT, JONATHAN BRADFORD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374073614
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HENLEY, LAKETHA C
2200 MILINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, MISTY ELAINE
1901 RAULSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041431
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
JONTE, WILLIAM ANDREW
127 GOODSON AVE RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KONRAD, KORI LYNEA
185 NORTH SWEETBRIAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LANE, JAY EMMANUEL QUEST
4800 NORTHWIND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LEVI, JUSTIN
219 OLD MILLER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777508
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MANLEY, JUSTENE SUE
282 GLADSTONE DR RINGGOLD,
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MAY, JUSTIN SHANE
10505 TRACTOR TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MINSHEW, DAVID LEE
104 LEE AVE CROSSVILLE, 38555
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER 1000
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MOSES, JUSTIN A
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MOTON, JAQUISHA D
4420 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
---
NEAL, CHRISTOPHER ALLAN
3629 THRUSHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374154812
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
OHARA, DOUGLAS
240 LAKEVIEW PLACE STOCKBRIDGE, 30281
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 2,500
HIT AND RUN
FELONY EVADING
---
PARKER, TIMOTHY ROBIN
286 LAKESIDE DRIVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF AUTO
---
PATTON, MATTHEW JUSTIN
9883 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
PAYNE, ERIC
2624 MAROMEDE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
PRIVETT, STEVIE ALEXANDRIA
1025 W. 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
---
ROBERSON, AMY ELIZABETH
3402 BETTY LN EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
ROSS, JILLIAN RAEH
281 MEADOWLARK DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RUSS, JOSH CALEB
186 FESCUE RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (GORDON CO GA)
---
SHROPSHIRE, EDWARD LEBRON
4014 LOST OAKS DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
---
SHUTT, CHRISTINA YVONNE
51049 GIVENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STOUT, DEBRAH JEANETTE
7017 FAIRINGTON CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SWANSON, CHRISTOPHER ERICK
8666 CAMP COLUMBUS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
TAYLOR, JERRY DON
9311 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
UNDERWOOD, STEPHEN MICHAEL
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD 194 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
---
WEAVER, RICO LADARIUS
2802 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071601
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WHITAKER, JOSHUA CLINT
1303 SPRING VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
---
YOTHER, JAYME R
6882 SPENCE LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DISORDERLY CONDUCT