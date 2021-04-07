Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, GARREN L

618 REELS COVE ROAD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ANDERSON, JAROD ANTWAN

1414 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

ATCHLEY, GEORGE FRANKLIN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BEAMON, CORNELIUS DONYELL

298 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE

4702 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BURNS, ROBERT CHARLES

1345 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CANION, CYNTHIA JOYCE

2904 EAST 43RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

---

COBURN, STEVEN THOMAS

4821 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 373434255

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

DODSON, BRANDON WILLIAM

1236 B HOTWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ELROD, BRANDON NELSON

3627 NORTHROP STREET LUPTON, 37351

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

STALKING

---

FITTEN, MORRIS LAMONT

1110 FLYNN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

---

FRANCIS, AMANDA ELIZABETH

125 E FRONTAGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374053356

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

GARCIA, ALFREDO JORDAN

4042 THREE NOTCH RD RINGGOLD, 307363469

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

GREENHILL, TERRY LEBRON

4617 METRO PARK LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GREER, COREY JAMMAL2312 BROOKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---HATCHETT, JONATHAN BRADFORDHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374073614Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HENLEY, LAKETHA C2200 MILINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JOHNSON, MISTY ELAINE1901 RAULSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041431Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---JONTE, WILLIAM ANDREW127 GOODSON AVE RED BANK, 37405Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KONRAD, KORI LYNEA185 NORTH SWEETBRIAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---LANE, JAY EMMANUEL QUEST4800 NORTHWIND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---LEVI, JUSTIN219 OLD MILLER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777508Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MANLEY, JUSTENE SUE282 GLADSTONE DR RINGGOLD,Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MAY, JUSTIN SHANE10505 TRACTOR TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MINSHEW, DAVID LEE104 LEE AVE CROSSVILLE, 38555Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT UNDER 1000POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MOSES, JUSTIN A727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MOTON, JAQUISHA D4420 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)---NEAL, CHRISTOPHER ALLAN3629 THRUSHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374154812Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---OHARA, DOUGLAS240 LAKEVIEW PLACE STOCKBRIDGE, 30281Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 2,500HIT AND RUNFELONY EVADING---PARKER, TIMOTHY ROBIN286 LAKESIDE DRIVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF AUTO---PATTON, MATTHEW JUSTIN9883 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE---PAYNE, ERIC2624 MAROMEDE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---PRIVETT, STEVIE ALEXANDRIA1025 W. 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN---ROBERSON, AMY ELIZABETH3402 BETTY LN EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000---ROSS, JILLIAN RAEH281 MEADOWLARK DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RUSS, JOSH CALEB186 FESCUE RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (GORDON CO GA)---SHROPSHIRE, EDWARD LEBRON4014 LOST OAKS DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY---SHUTT, CHRISTINA YVONNE51049 GIVENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---STOUT, DEBRAH JEANETTE7017 FAIRINGTON CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SWANSON, CHRISTOPHER ERICK8666 CAMP COLUMBUS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---TAYLOR, JERRY DON9311 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---UNDERWOOD, STEPHEN MICHAEL936 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD 194 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)---WEAVER, RICO LADARIUS2802 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071601Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WHITAKER, JOSHUA CLINT1303 SPRING VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN---YOTHER, JAYME R6882 SPENCE LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDISORDERLY CONDUCT