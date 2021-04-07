 Wednesday, April 7, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, GARREN L 
618 REELS COVE ROAD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ANDERSON, JAROD ANTWAN 
1414 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
ATCHLEY, GEORGE FRANKLIN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BEAMON, CORNELIUS DONYELL 
298 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE 
4702 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BURNS, ROBERT CHARLES 
1345 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CANION, CYNTHIA JOYCE 
2904 EAST 43RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
COBURN, STEVEN THOMAS 
4821 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 373434255 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
DODSON, BRANDON WILLIAM 
1236 B HOTWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ELROD, BRANDON NELSON 
3627 NORTHROP STREET LUPTON, 37351 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
---
FITTEN, MORRIS LAMONT 
1110 FLYNN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
FRANCIS, AMANDA ELIZABETH 
125 E FRONTAGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374053356 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GARCIA, ALFREDO JORDAN 
4042 THREE NOTCH RD RINGGOLD, 307363469 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GREENHILL, TERRY LEBRON 
4617 METRO PARK LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GREER, COREY JAMMAL 
2312 BROOKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
HATCHETT, JONATHAN BRADFORD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374073614 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HENLEY, LAKETHA C 
2200 MILINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, MISTY ELAINE 
1901 RAULSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041431 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
JONTE, WILLIAM ANDREW 
127 GOODSON AVE RED BANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KONRAD, KORI LYNEA 
185 NORTH SWEETBRIAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LANE, JAY EMMANUEL QUEST 
4800 NORTHWIND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LEVI, JUSTIN 
219 OLD MILLER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777508 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MANLEY, JUSTENE SUE 
282 GLADSTONE DR RINGGOLD, 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MAY, JUSTIN SHANE 
10505 TRACTOR TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MINSHEW, DAVID LEE 
104 LEE AVE CROSSVILLE, 38555 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER 1000
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MOSES, JUSTIN A 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MOTON, JAQUISHA D 
4420 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
---
NEAL, CHRISTOPHER ALLAN 
3629 THRUSHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374154812 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
OHARA, DOUGLAS 
240 LAKEVIEW PLACE STOCKBRIDGE, 30281 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 2,500
HIT AND RUN
FELONY EVADING
---
PARKER, TIMOTHY ROBIN 
286 LAKESIDE DRIVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF AUTO
---
PATTON, MATTHEW JUSTIN 
9883 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
PAYNE, ERIC 
2624 MAROMEDE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
PRIVETT, STEVIE ALEXANDRIA 
1025 W. 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
---
ROBERSON, AMY ELIZABETH 
3402 BETTY LN EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
ROSS, JILLIAN RAEH 
281 MEADOWLARK DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RUSS, JOSH CALEB 
186 FESCUE RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (GORDON CO GA)
---
SHROPSHIRE, EDWARD LEBRON 
4014 LOST OAKS DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
---
SHUTT, CHRISTINA YVONNE 
51049 GIVENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STOUT, DEBRAH JEANETTE 
7017 FAIRINGTON CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SWANSON, CHRISTOPHER ERICK 
8666 CAMP COLUMBUS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
TAYLOR, JERRY DON 
9311 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
UNDERWOOD, STEPHEN MICHAEL 
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD 194 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
---
WEAVER, RICO LADARIUS 
2802 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071601 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WHITAKER, JOSHUA CLINT 
1303 SPRING VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
---
YOTHER, JAYME R 
6882 SPENCE LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DISORDERLY CONDUCT



April 12, 2021

Police Blotter: Dropped Money Bag At Taziki's Held $3,800 Cash; Man Says He Got Fake $100 Bill From His Boss

April 7, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 6, 2021

City Looking At Ways To Deal With Increasingly Problematic Weather


A woman at a residence on Market Street told police that she had stopped at Taziki's Restaurant that afternoon to pick up a to-go order and believes that she dropped her money bag out of her ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, GARREN L 618 REELS COVE ROAD WHITWELL, 37397 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- ... (click for more)

Some city staff members have been studying how the city could be better prepared in the face of more and more frequent rounds of severe weather and health threats. Jermaine Freeman, Kristen ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Dropped Money Bag At Taziki's Held $3,800 Cash; Man Says He Got Fake $100 Bill From His Boss

A woman at a residence on Market Street told police that she had stopped at Taziki's Restaurant that afternoon to pick up a to-go order and believes that she dropped her money bag out of her purse. She says that it held about $3,800 cash. She said she checked with the restaurant and it had not been turned in. * * * Police were dispatched to St. Peter's Episcopal School, ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, GARREN L 618 REELS COVE ROAD WHITWELL, 37397 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- ANDERSON, JAROD ANTWAN 1414 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF --- ATCHLEY, GEORGE FRANKLIN ... (click for more)

Opinion

"Doc" Was The Best Of Us

One of my mentors at UTC passed away recently. Dr. Richard "Doc" Wilson was a mentor and friend. He was crazy smart as an award-winning author. His desk reference set of the U.S. presidents won the highest honor in its category. He was also very kind and a servant to anyone who needed help. When our fraternity house burned down he cleared his rental house for everyone that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vol LB Kayos A Cat

My pal Steve Spurrier had a very simple and quite explicit rule for his team through the years he was a very successful football coach. “If you ever hit a girl, regardless of any circumstance, don’t even bother coming by my office. Pack up your things and get out of this state. I’ll handle all the paper work, inform the university you are no longer fit to be a student, and I will ... (click for more)

Sports

Game Time Set For UTC Semifinal vs Furman

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s soccer team will travel Saturday, April 10 to Greenville, S.C., to take on Furman in the semifinal round of the Southern Conference Tournament. The match is set to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. at Stone Stadium. The Mocs finished 6-2-1 against the league for its best finish in program history in third place. Furman went 6-0-2 against ... (click for more)

UTC Soccer Third In SoCon Play

- The Chattanooga women’s soccer team finished third in the Southern Conference, its best-ever in program history, with a 6-2-1 league mark and earned a spot in the upcoming Southern Conference Championship. The tournament seeding came down to the last day with first and third still in doubt. Samford, who started the day tied with Furman, scored a 2-0 shutout at UNCG to wrap ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors