 Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Breaking News


Red Bank Gets More New Construction; Rec Center Named For Skipper Fairbanks

Wednesday, April 7, 2021 - by Gail Perry

More residential construction was approved in the city of Red Bank on Tuesday night at the commission  meeting. A special exemptions permit with conditions was given to Joseph Becker for 4 Trenton St. so a triplex can be built. Parking at this property is limited with just two spaces for each of the residences. While the owner of an apartment complex located next door was out of the country, Mr. Becker built a large concrete parking pad without permission from the owner for expected overflow parking from his triplexes, the commission was told.

The impervious surface has since caused stormwater flooding in homes below his property.

 

Mr. Becker told the land owner that "he would rather ask for forgiveness than to ask for permission." The permit was issued with conditions including that  the concrete pad be removed at his expense, that he create a plan for overflow parking, that signage be put along the common driveway prohibiting parking,  that an easement issue is documented in the deed and that there is stormwater plan created by an engineer.

 

The location of 5309 Delashmitt Road was rezoned from R-1 Residential to R-TZ townhome and zero lot line residential with restrictions. Two single family houses will be built on both sides of the original structure, which will remain. Plans are to put them up for sale, with the option of renting them for a year.

 

Also, 303 and 305 Hedgewood Dr. were rezoned from R-1 residential to RT-1 residential townhouse with restrictions. Houses on the property are currently being rented. In the future, those buildings will be taken down and be replaced with townhomes.

 

Property at 1010 Lullwater Road was changed from R-1 to R-TZ Townhome and zero lot line residential on  the final reading.

 

The city has received two donations. At the commission meeting the money was appropriated for projects that were part of the conditions of the gifts. The Red Bank and Soddy Daisy Charitable Foundation  gave the city $22,500 to use toward the purchase of playground equipment and a pavilion at the Joseph Glascock Community Center. And an anonymous donor gave Red Bank $5,000 to purchase equipment for the police department.

 

An amendment to the construction cost estimate of an existing contract between Red Bank and TDOT for improvements to signalization in several locations was approved. The original project was estimated to cost $1,363,000 in 2015. The costs have now increased by $72,021. The grant is a split with 80 percent coming from the state and 20 percent from the city. The same split pertains to the additional costs, which means that Red Bank will be responsible for $14,404 more to complete the new signal project.

 

Red Bank is creating a process to establish citizen advisory boards  which will help the commissioners while making decisions about the city's business. A resolution was passed which has some built in sunset conditions. It can also be extended by the commissioners.

 

The long time coach in Red Bank, James W. "Skipper" Fairbanks, was honored by the commissioners Tuesday night. He initiated Dixie Youth baseball in 1962. He has worked for the good of the people of Red Bank for 60 years. He has been a respected teacher and coach at Red Bank Middle School and has taught by example. In his honor, Red Bank's facility at 640 Morrison Springs Road has been dedicated as The Skipper W. Fairbanks Recreational Complex. 


