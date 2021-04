The Buehler's Market site downtown has sold for $1,450,000.

The landmark grocery closed in April 2017 and the property has been on the market since then.

The site at 429 Market St. includes the old brick grocery and a parking lot to the south.

Buehler's was sold in January 2017, then grocery store owner Charles Morton closed the business a few months later.

Buehler's operated downtown for 105 years.

The sale was to Market Street 429 Holding Llc from 429 Market Llc.