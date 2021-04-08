 Thursday, April 8, 2021 70.0°F   overcast   Overcast

TBI Releases Annual Report On Law Enforcement-Related Deaths

Thursday, April 8, 2021
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a comprehensive study detailing law enforcement-related deaths that occurred in the state in calendar year 2020.
 
The report, released in accordance to the requirements in Tennessee Code Annotated §38-10-102, uses established definitions and methodology and provides information qualifying incidents submitted by the state’s law enforcement agencies. Data has been divided into three categories: Deadly Use-of-Force Incidents, Arrest-Related Non-Forcible Deaths, and Deaths in Custody.
 
Among the reports’ findings:
 
In 2020, a total of 28 deadly use-of-force incidents occurred in the state, with incidents in the months of May, June, and July accounting for 46.4 percent of reported deaths.
Twelve of the reported deadly use-of-force incidents occurred in a highway, road, alley, sidewalk, or street.
Nine occurred in a residence.
White subjects accounted for 74.2 percent of those killed in deadly use-of-force incidents. Black/African-American subjects accounted for 16.1 percent.
 
The full report is available for review on TBI’s website, at tbi.pub/reports.

A Chattanooga woman charged with shooting two people she didn't know is now in custody. Police responded to a March 31 report of a person who was shot on Tunnel Boulevard and located two victims. ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a comprehensive study detailing law enforcement-related deaths that occurred in the state in calendar year 2020. The report, released in accordance ... (click for more)

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for March 26 - April 1: 03-28-21 McClure, Robert, 45, of 152 Whittemore Street, Ringgold, GA, arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana ... (click for more)



Niki Voltaire In Custody On Charges Of Shooting 2 People She Didn't Know

A Chattanooga woman charged with shooting two people she didn't know is now in custody. Police responded to a March 31 report of a person who was shot on Tunnel Boulevard and located two victims. Police said the first victim was shot in the chest, and the second victim suffered from a gunshot wound to the left leg. Both were transported to Erlanger Hospital. When police spoke ... (click for more)

TBI Releases Annual Report On Law Enforcement-Related Deaths

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a comprehensive study detailing law enforcement-related deaths that occurred in the state in calendar year 2020. The report, released in accordance to the requirements in Tennessee Code Annotated §38-10-102, uses established definitions and methodology and provides information qualifying incidents submitted by the state’s law enforcement ... (click for more)

"Doc" Was The Best Of Us

One of my mentors at UTC passed away recently. Dr. Richard "Doc" Wilson was a mentor and friend. He was crazy smart as an award-winning author. His desk reference set of the U.S. presidents won the highest honor in its category. He was also very kind and a servant to anyone who needed help. When our fraternity house burned down he cleared his rental house for everyone that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘There Ain’t No Way!’

It’s been about a week since my eye caught a small news item on Chattanoogan.com that Chattanooga Printing and Engraving had been sold in North Chattanooga and, boy, do I remember it well. Matter of fact, I learned a huge lesson there one day during my junior year of high school that I’ve never forgotten. As a junior, I’d go by our family newspaper every afternoon with a very simple ... (click for more)

UTC Announces Changes To Athletics Department Leadership Group

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor & Director of Athletics Mark Wharton announced a restructuring of his leadership group today. Long-time administrator Andrew Horton assumes the role of Deputy Athletics Director for External Operations, while Dr. JAy Blackman moves over to Deputy Athletics Director for Internal Operations. Nate Barger is promoted to ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: If Bears Can Be Resurrected, There's Hope For Vols

Baylor wrote an unlikely chapter to its men’s basketball story on Monday night, winning the program’s first national championship with an 86-70 victory over Gonzaga. The Bears dominated the previously undefeated Zags from opening tip to final whistle, much like they ruled the tournament. Only one of Baylor’s six NCAA victories was decided by less than double figures. Its average ... (click for more)


