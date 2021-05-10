 Monday, May 10, 2021 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


FBI Agents Conducted Lawmaker Interviews During Session

Monday, May 10, 2021 - by The Tennessee Journal

While the FBI made a big splash raiding the homes and offices of three state lawmakers on the eve of the legislative session, The Tennessee Journal has learned that initial flurry of activity didn’t mark the end of federal agents’ probes within the Cordell Hull Building. 

Lawmakers who hired Republican Reps. Glen Casada of Franklin and Robin Smith of Hixson to design and mail constituent correspondence or campaign materials have been quietly interviewed by investigators over the course of the legislative session that concluded Wednesday. Reps. Casada, Smith, and newly elected Rep. Todd Warner (R-Chapel Hill) were subjected to searches in January, along with current and former aides.

Rep. Jason Zachary told colleagues on the House floor he had been visited by agents as recently as this week. The Knoxville Republican spent $4,408 in the third quarter with Phoenix Solutions, the New Mexico based political vendor believed to be at the center of the FBI investigation. House members have said Rep. Smith was a major promoter of the mysterious outfit that went from no presence in the state to capturing $231,144 worth of business from Republicans last year. Reps. Smith and Casada have declined to say whether they hold ownership stakes in Phoenix Solutions. 

House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) has said he became aware of the FBI investigation after he took over the speakership from Rep. Casada in August 2019. Speaker Sexton this session spearheaded legislation to ban lawmakers from obtaining services contracts from the state, a move designed to end legislators’ consulting firms being paid with taxpayer money to organize constituent correspondence for their colleagues. The measure was cosponsored by Senate Speaker Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge), who likened the practice to “money laundering.” The bill passed the House 82-0, with Reps. Casada, Smith, and Warner declining to cast votes.

Phoenix Solutions received $28,500 to send out constituent surveys on behalf of members, Rep. Smith’s Rivers Edge Alliance was paid $11,000, and Rep. Casada’s now shuttered Right Way Consulting billed for $12,500 in work. Rep. Smith’s attorney has suggested Speaker Sexton adviser Chip Saltsman somehow inspired the raids. Rep. Smith and Mr. Saltsman are both former state Republican Party chairs who later branched out into political consulting. 

WTVF-TV reported earlier this year that Rep. Casada had told colleagues the FBI had asked him about his role in the controversial passage of Governor Bill Lee’s signature school voucher legislation in 2019. 

One of Rep. Casada’s most vocal critics when he was speaker was then-Rep. Rick Tillis of Lewisburg, whom Rep. Warner defeated in the August 2020 primary. The Registry of Election Finance voted last month to conduct an audit on the $75,500 Tillis disclosed spending on another previously unheard-of vendor called Dixieland Strategies of Rainbow City, Ala. Rep. Warner told a reporter he couldn’t remember whom he dealt with at the company, though his attorney told the Registry checks will show the money was made out directly to the outfit.

Questions had been raised about Dixieland after it sent out mailers with the same Chattanooga postal permit code as Phoenix Solutions and a political action committee called Faith Freedom Family Fund. An unrelated vendor has said he was told to bill work for both the PAC and Phoenix Solutions by Rep. Casada’s former chief of staff, Cade Cothren, another subject of the raids. 

The FBI probe’s shadow loomed over the House for the entire legislative session. Lawmakers are now waiting for the other shoe to drop with a round of indictments. But for the moment, no one is the wiser about what — if anything — will come of the investigation.


May 10, 2021

Persistent Storms To Continue Through The South

May 10, 2021

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 45 New Cases; Tennessee Has 19 More Deaths

May 10, 2021

Georgia Has 1 More Death From Coronavirus; 370 New Cases


There will be no rest for the rain-weary across much of the South this week as persistent rounds of rain and thunderstorms continue to track across the area. After a cold front diving southeastward ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 45 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 44,583. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is 495 in the county. It is reported to be a ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there is one additional death due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,702. There are 370 new cases, as that total reaches 886,723 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Persistent Storms To Continue Through The South

There will be no rest for the rain-weary across much of the South this week as persistent rounds of rain and thunderstorms continue to track across the area. After a cold front diving southeastward delivered the threat for severe thunderstorms across parts of the Plains and South during Mother's Day weekend, it stalled near the Gulf Coast Monday. The front will remain in place ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 45 New Cases; Tennessee Has 19 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 45 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 44,583. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is 495 in the county. It is reported to be a white man, aged 51-60. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 43,528, which is 98 percent, and there are 560 active cases. There are 35 patients ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ron Swafford Has Had An Outstanding Career

It has been a pleasure working with Ron Swafford in City Court. Ron has done a great job and has had an outstanding career. During the pandemic Ron and his staff worked tirelessly and courageously to keep the wheels on, even while in court proceedings were cancelled. During our working relations, Ron and I have become good friends. He is a good man with a fine family. I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Mom’s Integrity Lesson

I am in the middle of reading Admiral William McRaven’s new book “The Hero Code” and strongly suspect that in the years to follow, there will be over a million moms who will make sure their children read it. In it are the lessons our mothers taught us – or certainly tried – as they equipped us for life as best they possibly could. “The Hero Code” is about such things as courage, ... (click for more)

Sports

Sanmartin Sharp in Trash Panda Series Finale

Unlike his flame throwing teammates Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo, Lookouts starter Reiver Sanmartin makes due with a fastball that tops out around 90 MPH. Instead of overwhelming batters with force, Sanmartin uses movement and breaking balls to keep hitters off-balance. The Lookouts took the Sunday series finale 7-1 over the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and Sanmartin was almost flawless ... (click for more)

Mocs Softball Wins; Earns Third Seed In SoCon Tournament

In a do-or-die game for the Chattanooga Mocs softball team, seniors Hayleigh Weissenbach and Cameren Swafford each homered and combined to drive in three runs during a thrilling 6-3 win over Southern Conference rival Samford on Sunday afternoon inside Jim Frost Stadium. Following the win, Chattanooga (13-23, 8-8 SoCon) clinches a spot in this week's SoCon Championship as the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors