Georgia Has 21 More Deaths From Coronavirus; 757 New Cases
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there are 21 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,722.
There are 757 new cases, as that total reaches 887,443 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 62,324, which is an increase of 118 from Monday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,752 cases, up19; 64 deaths; 257 hospitalizations, up 2
Chattooga County: 2,254 cases; 63 deaths; 182 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,223 cases, up 5; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,583 cases, up 14; 79 deaths, down 1; 287 hospitalizations, down 1
Whitfield County: 14,884 cases, up 11; 230 deaths; 756 hospitalizations, up 1