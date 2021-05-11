Councilwoman Dotley Says Kids Helped Plan New Southside Park

City Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley told fellow council members on Tuesday that kids helped plan a new Southside park.

She spoke on a resolution that would allow the Trust for Public Land to help create a playground at the Southside Community Park. She said the idea for the playground came about after talking to community members and children who would actually play around at the site and on the equipment.

“It was a partnership with the Trust for Public Land, in connection with all the development going on in the South Chattanooga and Alton Park connector,” Councilwoman Dotley said. “There was a lot of community input.”

She told the Council that the Trust went out to that area several times and interacted with the children, often having them do different activities in order to gauge their interest in different ideas.

“There was input from kids in various community programs, where kids did not have a playground in the park to play in, and they actually did programming with the kids, and the Trust had kids draw their perfect park. They came out and had different activities to do in the park before they came up with the playground.”



The council also discussed a resolution during their Tuesday agenda session that amended a past resolution involving payment to Santek for three years for Bradley and Rhea County landfill disposal of biosolid sludge and other waste.



Public Works Administrator Bill Payne said most of the solid portions get treated and then are reapplied for use on farms that produce non-edible products. However, he said that sometimes there is not a place that can immediately use these solid portions, and so they need to be disposed of at a landfill.

“These are permitted landfills, and Bradley County is the first tier, and the one in Rhea County is to be used only if Bradley County would be unavailable,” Mr. Payne said. “There’s lots of material that can’t go through the liquid or settling process. Those have to be removed and just be landfilled because there’s no application.”