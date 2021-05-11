Councilwoman Dotley Says Kids Helped Plan New Southside Park

 Tuesday, May 11, 2021 69.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

City Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley told fellow council members on Tuesday that kids helped plan a new Southside park.

She spoke on a resolution that would allow the Trust for Public Land to help create a playground at the Southside Community Park. She said the idea for the playground came about after talking to community members and children who would actually play around at the site and on the equipment.

“It was a partnership with the Trust for Public Land, in connection with all the development going on in the South Chattanooga and Alton Park connector,” Councilwoman Dotley said. “There was a lot of community input.”

She told the Council that the Trust went out to that area several times and interacted with the children, often having them do different activities in order to gauge their interest in different ideas.

“There was input from kids in various community programs, where kids did not have a playground in the park to play in, and they actually did programming with the kids, and the Trust had kids draw their perfect park. They came out and had different activities to do in the park before they came up with the playground.”

The council also discussed a resolution during their Tuesday agenda session that amended a past resolution involving payment to Santek for three years  for Bradley and Rhea County landfill disposal of biosolid sludge and other waste.

Public Works Administrator Bill Payne said most of the solid portions get treated and then are reapplied for use on farms that produce non-edible products. However, he said that sometimes there is not a place that can immediately use these solid portions, and so they need to be disposed of at a landfill.

“These are permitted landfills, and Bradley County is the first tier, and the one in Rhea County is to be used only if Bradley County would be unavailable,” Mr. Payne said. “There’s lots of material that can’t go through the liquid or settling process. Those have to be removed and just be landfilled because there’s no application.”


A girl on E. Brainerd Road told police she had a disorder with her friend. She said she let him stay with her for a few weeks, but eventually her dad helped her move his stuff out. She said he had attempted to kick the apartment door the night before, but had stopped. Police told her to contact dispatch if he returned. A vandalism was reported at the Firebox Grill, 7025 Shallowford ... (click for more)

Governor Lee To End All Federal Unemployment Compensation Programs In Tennessee As Of July 3

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday announced the end of all federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs in Tennessee, effective July 3. “We will no longer participate in federal pandemic unemployment programs because Tennesseans have access to more than 250,000 jobs in our state,” said Governor Lee. “Families, businesses and our economy thrive when we ... (click for more)

Opinion

Please Stop Calling Us “Latinx”

We’re asking nicely, because we think the use of the term has been mostly well-intentioned. But let’s start with some numbers: a mere 3 percent of Americans of Latin-American descent use “Latinx” to describe themselves. This is based on a 2020 Pew Research poll of about 3,000 American Latinos. Those who want for “Latinx” to become the default say it’s preferable because it’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Use It, Or Lose It”

Just one month ago, the America people were clamoring for the COVID vaccine. In mid-April, the United States was inoculating quite nearly 3 million doses a day, yet today our heroic health department heroes can’t give enough of the life-saving serum away. I am just like the health officials who have helpless watched as 582,081 Americans have died (as of 6 p.m. yesterday) and, closer ... (click for more)

Sports

Sanmartin Sharp in Trash Panda Series Finale

Unlike his flame throwing teammates Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo, Lookouts starter Reiver Sanmartin makes due with a fastball that tops out around 90 MPH. Instead of overwhelming batters with force, Sanmartin uses movement and breaking balls to keep hitters off-balance. The Lookouts took the Sunday series finale 7-1 over the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and Sanmartin was almost flawless ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: My First Trip To "The Hank"

Okay, I know the home of the Atlanta Braves is Truist Park but for me that's hard to say. So, I'll just call it the "Hank" after the greatest Brave ever. (It should bear the name of Hank Aaron somewhere rather than the name of a huge financial institution but that's another topic for another day.) With that said, I have now seen Braves' games in all three of their official homes. ... (click for more)


