Police Blotter: White Cadillac Left Unlocked And With Keys In It Disappears Briefly; Walmart Thief Pulls Scanning Trick And Walks Out Wearing Stolen Jacket

A man on E. 44th Street told police that sometime the previous night his vehicle was stolen. He said he left his 2003 white Cadillac parked in front of his house, but he accidentally left the keys in the ignition and the doors unlocked. He said he arrived home at 1 a.m. and when he woke up at 6:45 a.m. he saw the car was gone. He said he purchased the vehicle for $1,320 and noted that the rear passenger side tail light was broken. He said there were also two stickers on the top corners of the rear window. There is no suspect information. The vehicle was entered into NCIC. At 4 p.m. an officer was traveling west on Wilcox Boulevard when he spotted an abandoned 4-door Cadillac at the intersection of Wilcox Boulevard and Hiwassee Street. The vehicle was unoccupied. Upon running the VIN, he found the vehicle to be the one stolen earlier in the day. The owner was contacted via dispatch, but there was no answer, so a voicemail was left. Reliable Towing was contacted and towed the vehicle to their tow yard. The vehicle was taken out of NCIC.



* * *

A suspicious person was reported at 300 Rowden St. Police spoke with a woman who said she had recently become homeless and slept in her car at this location. She agreed to leave the area.



* * *



A man on S. Crest Road told police that a red Ford Mustang had been parked in his driveway with a flat tire. Police checked the VIN and the vehicle was not stolen. Police told the man that he was able to have the vehicle towed at his discretion.



* * *



A woman on E. 3rd St. told police she gave her co-worker $75.90 to purchase candles at the Pink Zebra website back in February, and she has not received the candles yet. She said her co-worker also works for Pink Zebra as a sales agent. She said she was supposed to have the candles a week after Feb. 26. She said she had called the Pink Zebra website and they reported that no orders were made under her name or the co-worker's name. She told police she wasn't sure when the co-worker would be at office this week, but she will call back so police can talk to the co-worker about this case. The officer explained to the woman that she and the co-worker made the initial agreement, and he would have to follow up on this.



* * *



A man on Hancock Road told police he discovered yesterday that his 9mm pistol was gone. He said that he last saw it Saturday. He said he normally leaves it either in his gym bag or his 2019 Chevrolet Camaro. He said that he is almost certain that it was stolen from his vehicle, but is not sure when it happened.



* * *



A suspicious man was reported at the Dollar General, 7345 Lee Hwy. Officers spoke with the store manager who said the suspicious man was carrying a large backpack and had sat it on top of some clothing near the floor. He said the man was talking to himself prior to exiting the store. Officers located the man in a vacant lot next door to the business. The man is homeless and is known to frequent the area. He showed a possible warrant, which at the time did not verify.



* * *



The owner of the property at 1510 Hamilton Ave. told police the homeless people staying at the address needed to leave due to demolition getting ready to start.



* * *



A man called about a property he looks after on Highland Avenue. He showed police where someone tried to kick the rear door in at the house. Police observed foot prints on the door and that the frame was damaged from someone trying to kick in the door. The man had no suspect information and said it would cost around $100 to fix the door.



* * *



Police were called to the Quality Inn & Suites, 3540 Cummings Hwy. Staff told police a woman had been staying at the hotel and, when it came time to check out, she was refusing to leave the room or pay. Police spoke with the woman and she gathered her things and left per the request of management. Management was not asking for any money, they just wanted her trespassed from the property. Police made it clear to the woman that she was being trespassed from the property.



* * *



There was a disorder at the Bayberry Apartments, 2300 Wilson St. A woman told police she wanted to report a delayed disorder between herself and another woman. She said for some time she has been having issues with this other woman. The occurrences were reported to police, along with the apartment manager. These occurrences reported have been from noise complaints to disorders. The woman said she just wanted this documented as well as her speaking to management about it.



* * *



A woman on N. Marks Avenue told police that around 4 p.m. she was home and noticed the mailbox was damaged when she went to check the mail. She said she left and came back about 20 minutes later and noticed the mailbox was on the ground with a dent in it. She confronted a youth and asked what happened because he and others were playing basketball when she left. Police spoke with the youth and he said he was trying to get the basketball and hit the mailbox and accidentally stepped on it. The woman wanted this documented in case this happens again.



* * *



An employee of Walmart, 3550 Cummings Hwy., showed police video of a white male wearing a black hat, black jacket, blue jeans and having a long gray goatee. He also had a cast on his right hand. The man was in the electronic section at the cell phones. The video showed him walk around for a bit and speaking to employees. When the employees turn away, the video shows him remove a screwdriver from his pocket and attempt to pry three different phones from the display. This caused damage to the phones and display. He was unable to remove any of the phones. Police will be working to attempt to ID the man to take out felony warrants.



* * *



A man contacted police about found property at 3273 E. 42nd St. The man said he owns property near the address and, while checking out his property, he found a broken safe with documents lying everywhere. Upon looking through the documents, officers noticed several identifying papers for several individuals spanning through TN and GA. Officers checked with dispatch for any break-ins reported where a safe was stolen. Dispatch checked with surrounding agencies and no safes were reported stolen recently. Police gathered the documents and safe and will be turning everything into Property.



* * *



Police were called about a disorder at Chattem at 960 Wauhatchie Pike. Officers spoke with a man who said that he and another man had gotten into a verbal disorder at work. The disorder was about both men telling each other what they could and could not do. After speaking with both men, it was found that this was not a police matter. The officer explained to them that this matter needed to be handled with their employer.



* * *



While on patrol at 3437 Lightfoot Mill Road, police spotted a Silver Hyundai abandoned on the railroad tracks. Police had vehicle towed to Reliable Towing.



* * *

A woman on Clearview Drive told police she had her vehicle running to warm up in the driveway, unlocked with the keys in it. She said it was out there for a few minutes and when she looked outside it was gone. The vehicle was described as a 2009 black Honda Accord with a silver license plate with an "H" on the front. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.



* * *



A man on Rosemont Drive told police that he noticed a 4-door black vehicle sitting in front of his house for about 20 minutes and he wanted police to check on it. Upon arrival the vehicle had already left the scene.



* * *



A woman on Grand Avenue told police she discovered her car tires were flat this morning when she was leaving for work. She said that was the only thing wrong with her car, there was no other damage. She said she believes it was her neighbor, due to previous history between the two. She said she has been harassed by the neighbor for a while now and told police that she is going to file a restraining order against her.



* * *



A man on St. Elmo Avenue told police that sometime between midnight and 2 a.m. someone entered his unlocked 2018 Toyota Tacoma and stole his Daniel Defense AR15. He says that he will have to locate the serial number and call back at a later time.



* * *



An employee at Hixson Transmission, 5128 Hixson Pike, told police someone tried to steal an S14 truck that they bought off of a customer recently. He said the person tried to pry open the driver's side door, but couldn't pry it, so they busted the window out. He said the steering column was heavily damaged in the attempt to steal the vehicle. He does not have a repair cost at this time.



* * *



A woman on Shallowford Road told police there were fraudulent charges on her debit card - a $433.37 transaction at a Pilot station in White Plains and another transaction at a Pilot station in Niota for $495. She said she is in possession of her debit card and is unaware of how her card information was obtained. She says that she is at First Bank and they are going to return the money to her account, making the bank the victim.



* * *



A shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3550 Cummings Hwy. The Loss Prevention manager showed police a video of a white female swapping tags on items as she was in a self-checkout lane. Store employees were able to catch on to what she was doing and retrieve some items. She was wearing a jacket that she had taken from the store and walked out with it on. She was with a white male and they both left in a dark colored Mitsubishi Eclipse.







