Homebuilders Executive Director Doug Fisher: Chattanooga Is In An Absolute Crisis In Terms Of Housing Inventory

"Chattanooga is in an absolute crisis in terms of housing inventory," Executive Director of the Homebuilders Association Doug Fisher said.

It is the scarcity of homes on the market that is driving up prices to record levels, he said.

In many cases when a home goes on the market, the seller winds up getting several offers well above the asking price. 

Mr. Fisher said, "Prices are up because of demand and the scarcity of the product. Chattanooga home prices have been artificially low for a long time and now we are catching up to the rest of the country."

He said, "Many people are moving into our area wanting a smaller town than what they've been used to. This started during the coronavirus pandemic when people were looking for less crowded spaces."

Mr. Fisher added, "And Millennials are finally moving out of their parents' homes."

Of the skyrocketing prices, he said, "Nobody should panic. We are very likely to see them peak out and start to decline" though he does not expect any "bubble to burst."

He said, "Buyers should hang on and let the market clear out as prices start to moderate."

Mr. Fisher said, "We've got to update our zoning rules and regulations to allow higher density. That's the only way we can push the prices down."

The Planning Commission currently is studying whether to implement those zoning changes.

 


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Soddy Daisy Man Charged With Rape Of A Child, Kidnapping

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Has No-Tax-Increase Budget; Utility Mess Keeps Lula Lake Closed In Front Of Town Center


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, QUINTON LAMAR 4000 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF --- ARNOLD, MARCUS TODD 635 WEST 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy Man Charged With Rape Of A Child, Kidnapping

A Soddy Daisy man has been charged with rape of a child. Police said on Dec. 11, James Roy Stamey, 46, took a child from her home in Soddy Daisy and drove her to another residence. Police said he raped the child, and that a later investigation discovered photos depicting Stamey committing sexual battery against the child and her brother. The children’s mother said the suspect ... (click for more)

What Is The Price Of Democracy? - And Response

Most United States citizens consider ourselves fortunate to live in a modern, mature democracy. We appreciate the great freedoms and abundant material things our democracy affords us. But while we all know the old adage that freedom is not free, neither is democracy. Our system depends on citizens’ being in ultimate control of the government through a written constitution with checks ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

OVERHEARD: Cracking an international market is a goal of most growing corporations. It shouldn't be that hard, yet even the big multi-nationals run into trouble because of language and cultural differences. Observe the following examples below: The name Coca-Cola in China was first rendered as Ke-kou-ke-la. Unfortunately, the Coke company did not discover until after thousands ... (click for more)

Mocs' Devonnsha Maxwell Named To AFCA All-America Second Team

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga junior defensive lineman Devonnsha Maxwell earned All-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association today. The 6-2, 295-pound native of Valdosta, Ga., made the AFCA second team. Maxwell is a two-time first team All-Southern Conference selection who has been among the league leaders in sacks each of the last two seasons. ... (click for more)

UTC Women Add Montana Transfer Murphy To Basketball Roster

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows announced the addition of transfer Karsen Murphy to the women’s basketball 2021-22 roster. Murphy, a transfer from the University of Montana, makes the move to the Scenic City from Billings, Mont., after one season with the Grizzlies. She appeared in 12 games as a rookie, making her collegiate debut against Utah ... (click for more)


