Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AJAYI, AYODEJI

24 PISGAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

APPLEBERRY, MARCUS T

5555 HIXON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

BELLINGER, JESSE CLAY

1605 MCDONALD RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

---

ERVIN, CORDARO DEMONTE

1900 S HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044807

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

---

GUSTUS, DARIUS JEREL

1717 CAMBRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111004

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FELON UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---HARTT, JOSHUA DHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---HENLEY, KAYLA JEAN730 GERMANTOWN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HILL, JAMES SCOTT800 NORTH VALLEYWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---HOLLOWAY, ZACHARY TRACY124 JAMES ST ROSSVILLE, 307412212Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELIGHT LAW VIOLATION---JACKSON, JUSTIN QUANTE905 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374043638Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JACKSON, WILLIE BARTHOLOMEW2309 FAIRLEIGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374062508Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---LACOURSE, MEGAN ANNA1648 JED LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEE, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN4146 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSS OF XANEX FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF HEROIN---MARTINEZ-GONZALEZ, HEBERT ANDREW1915 S ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR---MILLER, MALIK OSHAE2522 HICKORY RIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MORRIS, STEPHANIE RENEE24 PISGAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374115339Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MORTON, JEROD DEVANTE708 NORTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---NEGRON, VICTOR ALOYIUS618 RIDGECREST DR DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS DRUG PARA)---PARIS, RONALD EDWARD4008 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFALSE REPORTSLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---RAMIREZ, JASON ESCOBAR4716 TOMAHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---REINHARDT, NICHOLAS A1710 RIVERGATE TER SODDY DAISY, 373795944Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---ROMINE, JEREMIAH C727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SATTERFIELD, KIYANNA UNIQUE22 STARVIEW LN #136 CHATTANOOGA, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SORRELLS, MALISA SHANTA7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT #904 CHATTANOOGA, 374211184Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEIMPROPER PASSINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TOPACIO, MICHAEL JAMES6220 SHALLOWFORD RD #575 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, JOHNNY N2108 SIMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063910Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSS OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALEPOSS OF ECSTASY FOR RESALEPOSS OF PERCOCET FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WILLIAMS, RANDY DARNELL403 NORTH LOVELL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---WILLIAMS, TERRAN KATHERINE5212 B DONLYN LN DUPLEX B HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE