Wayon Hines Get Collegedale City Manager Post On 3-2 Vote; Commission Adjusts "Unheard Of" Retirement Package For Ted Rogers

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 - by Gail Perry

Wayon Hines was chosen as Collegedale’s new city manager at the commission meeting Monday night. Four applicants had been interviewed last week and based on the interviews and numerical ratings, the field had been narrowed to two - Mr. Hines, who has been serving as interim city manager for the past 11 weeks, and Melissa Marsh, city manager of Madison Heights, Mich., since 2018.

 

Commissioner Debbie Baker said Mr.

Hines has lived in the area 14 years and during that time has been engaged with the community. He has been Collegedale’s engineer before being appointed interim city manager. Commissioner Baker said she believed that the commission should consider local.

 

Although he has had no experience in a city manager role prior to his interim position, Mr. Hines is compassionate but not afraid to say no, Commissioner Baker said. He is capable of hiring and firing, she said. After talking to department heads to get a feel for how they worked with Mr. Hines, Commissioner Baker said employees were leery at first, but had found him fair and bright and capable of solving issues. She said at first she had been totally against hiring someone already working in the city’s government but said she had changed her mind and would like to promote from within.

 

That assessment was echoed by Commissioner Ethan White, who said a lot of the employees were originally hesitant, but have turned 180 degrees, and that none are on the fence now, concerning the interim city manager.

 

"I have no problem with people starting at the bottom," said Vice Mayor Tim Johnson.

 

On the other hand, Mayor Katie Lamb, said the city would be starting out with a city manager with no prior experience, the same as with Ted Rogers when he was hired 15 years ago.

 

"It’s ludicrous to get behind someone with no experience versus somebody with a lot of it," said Commissioner Phil Garver.

 

The vote was Vice Mayor Tim Johnson, and Commissioners Baker and White in favor of hiring Mr. Hines full time and Mayor Lamb and Commissioner Phil Garver voting against. City Attorney Sam Elliot was asked to negotiate a salary for the new city manager. He said he would bring back Mr. Hines’ expectations at the first June meeting which will then be discussed and voted on.

 

The commission also discussed and took action on clarifying the benefits for retired City Manager Rogers. The commissioners said that their original vote on May 1 on Mr. Roger’s retirement package was based on what Mayor Lamb had said. On Monday, she said her recommendation was from an internet search where she found what she suggested was “typical” for someone who had been in service with the city for 15 years, who had high ratings with the city experiencing sustained growth. She said the information had not come from MTAS, the city’s advisor. Vice Mayor Johnson and Commissioner Baker said they misunderstood and made their decisions based on what the mayor had said, believing it came from the advisory service. When he later called MTAS for guidance, the vice mayor said he was told that the agreement the city had put together for Mr. Rogers was “unheard of.”

 

Discussion took place about reversing some elements of the agreement, including removing a vehicle allowance and cell phone service, from the retirement package. The city will also not pay for professional dues or for a retention incentive worth $6,000-$7,000. The city would receive no benefit from these expenses since Mr. Rogers no longer works for Collegedale. The base pay for six months more and health insurance will remain until the end of December.

 

Commissioner Garver said that these actions sounded like harassment because the commissioners did not vote this way on the retirement package when they had the opportunity to. “We’re not harassing him,” said Commissioner White, “ He sent a demand letter to us,” and that is what we are responding to.

 

In other business, hours for passive activities will be allowed in all parks in the city with the exception of the playgrounds, 24 hours a day, to match the times currently allowed on the greenway.

 

The commissioners awarded a bid for installing a sewer force main in the amount of $2,500,061. Funds for this expense are in the upcoming budget, with money coming from the sewer fees.

 

An ordinance passed to rezone property on Little Debbie Parkway from C-2 Commercial Shopping Center zone to R-1-L, Low Density Single Family Residential zone. Planning Director Kelly Martin told the commissioners that the planning commission had recommended to approve the zoning change for the 1.14 acres that is being carved out of the larger Whittenberg property for a family member to build there.

 

 

 


Police Blotter: Despite Woman's Fears, No One Is In Her Car Trunk; Car Thief Gets Golden Opportunity On McArthur Avenue

A woman on the right shoulder of Riverside Drive near the Boathouse restaurant was standing near the road outside of her vehicle and an officer stopped to check on her. The woman said her car was making weird sounds and she thought someone was in her trunk. Police checked the trunk and no one was in there. The woman said her vehicle was making a lot of sounds and she did not feel ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALFORD, JEFFERY LABRON 1549 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT --- BERRY, SYDNEY BAILEY 5 MONTAYNE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Loss Of Rep. Mike Carter - And Response (3)

Mike Carter and I became close friends over the years after serving with him as members of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Affairs. I always called him Judge Carter because he was a former General Sessions judge. He and I didn't always agree on some issues, but we never lost our respect and friendship for one another. Chairman Carter and I talked many ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why I Adore ‘Country’

A long time ago, maybe 40 years or more, I would hit the road early Monday afternoon, drive hard to some town in Georgia and Alabama, and speak to the Quarterback Club in Athens, Gainesville, Muscle Shoals, or Decatur. It was easier than picking low-hanging fruit. Tell three good jokes, recite a poem, and share some inside SEC stuff and you were golden. They would pay a grand to ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC, River City Company Partner For Goat Yoga

Who likes goat yoga? WHO DOESN’T? Come check out this fun way to find your inner zen amidst the cutest animals on the barnyard. These professional yoga goats have been featured on the CMAs, Trisha Yearwood Southern Kitchen, ESPN and more! CFC Goat Yoga, Presented by River City Company with support from the Benwood Foundation, will take place at the Waterhouse Pavilion (located ... (click for more)

Kris Ray Named Chattanooga FC Director of Youth Development

Chattanooga Football Club today announced the transition of Kris Ray from the Chattanooga FC Academy to a new role as Director of Youth Development. In this new role Ray will be responsible for CFC Camps & Training Programs, Affiliations and Community Soccer Development. “As our programming has grown over the past year and a half, it became evident that we needed to expand ... (click for more)


