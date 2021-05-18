Driver Flees The Scene Of Single-Vehicular Wreck With Injuries On Johnson Road At Birchwood

The driver of a vehicle that wrecked Tuesday morning at Birchwood fled the scene.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 5100 block of Johnson Road for the report of a single-vehicle accident with injuries.

Upon arrival, it was learned that the driver, who was reportedly injured, had fled the scene on foot into a wooded area. The passenger in the vehicle, Matthew Poythress, 36, was transported by EMS for non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s Office's Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Unit (UAV) was requested to respond to the scene with a K-9 Unit. A track was attempted, but the driver was not located.

The Traffic Division is primary handling this investigation and is working to confirm the identity of the driver.