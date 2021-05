TDOT contractor Bell & Associates Construction has completed the accelerated bridge construction on I-24 over Germantown Road in connection with the I-24/I-75 major improvement project.

DOT officials said at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday:

"I-24 is open to traffic in both directions.

"All local roads affected by the weekend closure were to reopen fully within the next two hours or so.

"Contract crews are still in the area, so please watch out for them."