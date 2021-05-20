 Thursday, May 20, 2021 82.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Blackburn, Hagerty, Fleischmann Seek Answers On Reports Of Planeloads Of Migrant Children Being Brought At Night To Chattanooga

Thursday, May 20, 2021

Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty along with Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.) sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas "asking for transparency after the Biden Administration allegedly has been transporting illegal unaccompanied minors to Tennessee." 

 

They cited "media reports that, within the last week, at least four planes carrying UACs landed at Wilson Air Center in Chattanooga before swiftly boarding the children onto buses and transporting them to multiple cities across the Southeastern United States for apparent resettlement, with zero transparency regarding what was happening." 

 

Earlier it was learned that migrant children were being taken to a former Tennessee Temple dorm in Highland Park surrounded by tall fences that have been covered. 

 

Senator Blackburn said, “Joe Biden has created a crisis at the southern border.

Biden's actions and rhetoric have caused thousands of illegal aliens to flood our borders and overwhelm our Border Patrol agents, who have been able to apprehend just half a million of them.

 

“Now his administration is secretly transporting the migrants the Border Patrol did catch to communities throughout the United States. They are doing this in the dead of night without the knowledge or permission of the communities involved. Joe Biden has put these children at risk. He is putting Tennesseans at risk. The American people deserve the truth now.”

 

The letter says, "For months, reports have detailed how thousands of children are being housed in neglectful conditions at mass shelters operated by HHS under a veil of secrecy. We are deeply troubled by the lack of transparency and accountability regarding the conditions that HHS is subjecting these children to.

 

"These reports raise many questions that need to be answered, but the basic question that must be answered is whether the federal government is using Tennessee as a central location for resettling UACs in the United States." 

 

The full letter says:

 

Dear Secretary Becerra and Secretary Mayorkas:

 

We write to seek information on the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) management of unaccompanied alien children (UAC) in federal custody and the facilities used to house them.  We are particularly concerned about recent reports regarding the use of Chattanooga, Tennessee, as a central location for resettling UACs in the United States.

 

There are media reports that, within the last week, at least four planes carrying UACs landed at Wilson Air Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, before swiftly boarding the children onto buses and transporting them to multiple cities across the southeastern United States for apparent resettlement, with zero transparency regarding what was happening.  For months, reports have detailed how thousands of children are being housed in neglectful conditions at mass shelters operated by HHS under a veil of secrecy. We are deeply troubled by the lack of transparency and accountability regarding the conditions that HHS is subjecting these children to.

 

Several governors, including Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee, have written to President Biden expressing alarm over how the federal government has circumvented state authorities by placing UACs in their states’ facilities with little transparency, consent, or coordination.

 

These reports raise many questions that need to be answered, but the basic question that must be answered is whether the federal government is using Tennessee as a central location for resettling UACs in the United States.  The citizens of Tennessee are entitled to more information.  After all, their schools, hospitals, and law enforcement agencies will bear the burden of this reported resettlement, which is the product of an ongoing border crisis that is making every town a border town. 

 

In 2014, Congress became aware of a similar matter regarding a facility operated by HHS that housed over a thousand children. Attempts at oversight of how HHS was managing care for children were limited by undue visiting restrictions and heightened secrecy.  Sadly, it appears this pattern is repeating itself.

 

In light of these recent reports and HHS’s past secrecy, we ask that you schedule a briefing with us to discuss the Department’s management of UACs, including any operations in Chattanooga and Tennessee at large.


May 20, 2021

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For May 7-13

May 20, 2021

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 28 New Cases; State Has 11 More Deaths

May 20, 2021

Dalton City Leaders Meet With CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky


Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for May 7-13: 05-07-21 Sutton, Lisa Michele, 58, of 2509 Mahala Lane, Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charge of Theft by Shoplifting. 05-08-21 ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 28 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 44,907. There has been one more death from the virus, bringing the total to 498 in the county. It is reported that ... (click for more)

Two of Dalton’s leaders met with the director of the CDC on Thursday to discuss ways to combat vaccine hesitancy as efforts continue to get more people vaccinated in northwest Georgia and beyond. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For May 7-13

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for May 7-13: 05-07-21 Sutton, Lisa Michele, 58, of 2509 Mahala Lane, Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charge of Theft by Shoplifting. 05-08-21 Hale, Abigail Elizabeth, 26, of 404 Butterfly Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, GA, arrested on charge of Driving while License Suspended/Revoked. Harbin, Brandi Leigh, 36, of 411 School ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 28 New Cases; State Has 11 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 28 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 44,907. There has been one more death from the virus, bringing the total to 498 in the county. It is reported that the death was a white female, age 81 and older The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,009, which is 98 percent, and there are 400 active cases. ... (click for more)

Opinion

No Need To Mandate Or Require The Vaccine - And Response

I'm very excited as the latest CDC guidance has sunk into my brain over the past few days. The CDC has played it very safe throughout COVID - of course they have to err on the side of caution because different people have different risk factors, age, health, etc. Anyway, now we have the recent guidance from the CDC that people with the vaccine can go maskless when out and about. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: From Welcome To Scorn

In the fall of 1968, a gaggle of high school basketball coaches had crowded into Jim Phifer’s house in Brainerd on a Saturday night, this just prior to the start of the season. They were swapping wonderful stories and among the uproarious laughter I found myself sitting on the sofa with Howard High coach Henry Bowles, We were drinking a few beers together – sure, I was underage ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves' CHI Memorial Stadium Will Be Open For Full-Capacity

CHI Memorial Stadium will open for full-capacity crowds beginning May 22nd for the first Red Wolves home game of the season against Fort Lauderdale CF at 7pm EST. As health and safety protocols are still in place for the safety of all stadium goers, face masks are encouraged but not required. Hand sanitization stands throughout the building and increased cleaning staff, will ... (click for more)

Lee Golfers Finish Eighth At NCAA National Championship

The No. 8 Lee men's golf team will continue its magical season after finishing eighth in the NCAA Division II National Championship Stroke Play Tournament. The Flames shot a 321 in round three for a 54-hole score of 939 to earn the eighth and final spot in the Match Play Tournament. Lee will square off with the University of Indy. The Greyhounds (894) won by 19 strokes over ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors