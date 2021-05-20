Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 28 New Cases; State Has 11 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 28 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 44,907. There has been one more death from the virus, bringing the total to 498 in the county. It is reported that the death was a white female, age 81 and older



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,009, which is 98 percent, and there are 400 active cases.

There are 42 patients hospitalized and 14 in Intensive Care Units. Three more are hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID. Of those hospitalized, 11 are county residents.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 859,701 on Thursday with 420 new cases. There have been 11 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,364 State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 563 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 26 fewer than on Wednesday.



Testing numbers are above 7.876 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 840,593, which is 98 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,170 cases, up 2; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 15,161 cases, up 16; 152 deaths



Grundy County: 1,795 cases, up 1; 35 deaths



Marion County: 3,137 cases, up 2; 47 deaths



Meigs County: 1,400 cases, up 4; 25 deaths



Polk County: 2,100 cases, up 3; 25 deaths



Rhea County: 4,374 cases, up 3; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,725 cases; 29 deaths



Knox County: 51,264 cases, up 39; 638 deaths



Davidson County: 89,899 cases, up 29; 946 deaths, up 1



Shelby County: 96,973 cases, up 106; 1,644 deaths, up 7