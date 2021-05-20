 Thursday, May 20, 2021 82.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 28 New Cases; State Has 11 More Deaths

Thursday, May 20, 2021

Hamilton County had 28 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 44,907. There has been one more death from the virus, bringing the total to 498 in the county. It is reported that the death was a white female, age 81 and older

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,009, which is 98 percent, and there are 400 active cases.

There are 42 patients hospitalized and 14 in Intensive Care Units. Three more are hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID.  Of those hospitalized, 11 are county residents. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 859,701 on Thursday with 420 new cases. There have been 11 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,364 State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 563 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 26 fewer than on Wednesday. 

Testing numbers are above 7.876 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 840,593, which is 98 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  2,170 cases, up 2; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  15,161 cases, up 16; 152 deaths

Grundy County: 1,795 cases, up 1; 35 deaths

Marion County: 3,137 cases, up 2; 47 deaths

Meigs County: 1,400 cases, up 4; 25 deaths

Polk County: 2,100 cases, up 3; 25 deaths

Rhea County: 4,374 cases, up 3; 75 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,725 cases; 29 deaths

Knox County: 51,264 cases, up 39; 638 deaths

Davidson County: 89,899 cases, up 29; 946 deaths, up 1

Shelby County: 96,973 cases, up 106; 1,644 deaths, up 7


May 20, 2021

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For May 7-13

May 20, 2021

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 28 New Cases; State Has 11 More Deaths

May 20, 2021

Dalton City Leaders Meet With CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky


Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for May 7-13: 05-07-21 Sutton, Lisa Michele, 58, of 2509 Mahala Lane, Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charge of Theft by Shoplifting. 05-08-21 ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 28 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 44,907. There has been one more death from the virus, bringing the total to 498 in the county. It is reported that ... (click for more)

Two of Dalton’s leaders met with the director of the CDC on Thursday to discuss ways to combat vaccine hesitancy as efforts continue to get more people vaccinated in northwest Georgia and beyond. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For May 7-13

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for May 7-13: 05-07-21 Sutton, Lisa Michele, 58, of 2509 Mahala Lane, Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charge of Theft by Shoplifting. 05-08-21 Hale, Abigail Elizabeth, 26, of 404 Butterfly Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, GA, arrested on charge of Driving while License Suspended/Revoked. Harbin, Brandi Leigh, 36, of 411 School ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 28 New Cases; State Has 11 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 28 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 44,907. There has been one more death from the virus, bringing the total to 498 in the county. It is reported that the death was a white female, age 81 and older The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,009, which is 98 percent, and there are 400 active cases. ... (click for more)

Opinion

No Need To Mandate Or Require The Vaccine - And Response

I'm very excited as the latest CDC guidance has sunk into my brain over the past few days. The CDC has played it very safe throughout COVID - of course they have to err on the side of caution because different people have different risk factors, age, health, etc. Anyway, now we have the recent guidance from the CDC that people with the vaccine can go maskless when out and about. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: From Welcome To Scorn

In the fall of 1968, a gaggle of high school basketball coaches had crowded into Jim Phifer’s house in Brainerd on a Saturday night, this just prior to the start of the season. They were swapping wonderful stories and among the uproarious laughter I found myself sitting on the sofa with Howard High coach Henry Bowles, We were drinking a few beers together – sure, I was underage ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves' CHI Memorial Stadium Will Be Open For Full-Capacity

CHI Memorial Stadium will open for full-capacity crowds beginning May 22nd for the first Red Wolves home game of the season against Fort Lauderdale CF at 7pm EST. As health and safety protocols are still in place for the safety of all stadium goers, face masks are encouraged but not required. Hand sanitization stands throughout the building and increased cleaning staff, will ... (click for more)

Lee Golfers Finish Eighth At NCAA National Championship

The No. 8 Lee men's golf team will continue its magical season after finishing eighth in the NCAA Division II National Championship Stroke Play Tournament. The Flames shot a 321 in round three for a 54-hole score of 939 to earn the eighth and final spot in the Match Play Tournament. Lee will square off with the University of Indy. The Greyhounds (894) won by 19 strokes over ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors