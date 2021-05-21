Man, 25, Critically Wounded In Thursday Night Shooting At Gas Station On Dodds Avenue

A man, 25, was critically wounded in a gas station shooting on Thursday night.

At approximately 8:36 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 2100 block of Dodds Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a possible crime scene but were advised the possible victim had left the scene. A short time later officers were advised by dispatch that a person had arrived at a local hospital with a life-threatening a gunshot wound.

Police said, "This would confirm as the victim in this shooting. Officers then secured the scene."

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Investigators learned that the victim had pulled into a gas station when an unknown suspect(s) also drove up and began firing at the victim.