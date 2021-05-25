May 25, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.
Police responded to 200 Highway 153 NB and asked a man to move his vehicle from the middle of the road. The man said that he was driving NB on Highway 153 when the front end of his vehicle started clicking and then shredding off. The man said he did not hit anything, but that the vehicle was just falling apart. NC Towing towed the vehicle.
A man on Blackford Street
A 16-year-old male that was shot on Milne Street Monday afternoon arrived at a local hospital.
Chattanooga Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2300 block of Milne Street at approximately 3:03 p.m. Monday. While still en route to the scene, officers were notified by dispatch that the youth had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a non-life threatening
My own family and friends come from many walks of life, many nationalities, ethnic and racial backgrounds. We're all interconnected one way or the other, whether we like it or not. Whether we know it or not.
My family and friends might be Iraj (pronounced long e-raj) from Iran or Kali from India. They might come from some South American country or Asia (Vietnam).
... (click for more)
In the earliest years of the 1800s, a man named Samuel Harrison Smith fathered a son, and, because he was a dear friend and political ally of the third President of the United States, he and his wife named the child Thomas Jefferson Smith. There were a number of people who named their offspring in honor of Mr. Jefferson who, in my experience on this orb, is one of my personal "Top
The Chattanooga Red Wolves soccer team celebrated their home opener on Saturday with a thrilling 2-1 win over Fort Lauderdale CF. Jason Ramos scored the game winner in stoppage time off a free kick.
Angel Espana opened the scoring for the Red Wolves in the 20th minute. The crowd of 2000+ were treated to a back and forth game until Ethan Hardin scored in the 73rd minute to tie
A coach’s introductory press conference often sounds like a political stump speech.
Many of the questions are broader in scope and the new head man or woman uses the forum to speak to his new constituency and rally them to a new way of thinking.
Josh Heupel spoke directly to instate recruits during his introduction on Jan. 27. Tennessee's new football coach said that he