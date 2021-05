A Chattanooga jury will be selected to hear a Middle Tennessee murder case.

Jury selection will begin on Tuesday at the Courts Building in the case in which Joseph Daniels is charged with killing his son, Joe Clyde Daniels.

It was decided to bring in the outside jury due to pre-trial publicity.

It is expected the jury will be selected by Wednesday and taken to Dickson County for the trial. The panel is to be sequestered in a hotel.

The trial is expected to last about a week.