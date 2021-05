Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, ELIZABETH HELEN

1420 CYPRESS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF COCAINE

---

BALLARD, JAMES LAMONT

4018 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

---

BEARD, DEWAYNE CARTELL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

---

BRADLEY, DEMMETTRESS DAMARIS

1411 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374042910

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BROWN, KAMYN ONEIL

8207 PINECREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

---

BROWN, TIFFANY DAWN

1898 20TH STREET NW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BULLARD, ERIC EUGENE

1 E 11TH ST APT 760 CHATTANOOGA, 374022780

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CAFFEY, BRANDON LEBRON

5681 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CAMDEN, JOANN R

6611 SILVER FOX LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CLARK, JUSTIN ANDREW

4307 FOUNTAIN AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CLARK, KEVIN LEON

419 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

CLARK, MICHAEL CHAD

3204 IDLEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

DAVIS, JOEL WATSON

7024 MCCUTCHEON RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374211747

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

DOBSON, HALLEY E

2003 UTILITY ROAD ROCKY FACE,

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

DOVER, TIFFANY MARIE

5625 MAHAN GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ESLINGER, GRACE NICOLE

2001 MCCALLIE AVE APT 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INDECENCY

---

FRANK, HEATHER DAWN

4916 SANDY TRAIL APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GEREN, JOE CLIFFORD

681 CHARBELL STREET HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

GIFFORD, CORY DALE

3615 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GONZALEZ, CHRIS

HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

HARTT, JOSHUA D

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

HIRD, TENITA RENEE

1323 CLEARPOINT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME WALKER COUNTY GA)

---

HODGES, TIMOTHY L

3624 SALUDA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

---

HOOD, BRITTANY KALAN

3203 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HUBBARD, VICTORIA

3726 FAGAN STREE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

EVADING ARREST

---

HURT, DIANNE

1911 CLEMATIS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

JACKSON, TEAOSHA NICOLE

4205 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

---

KAFKA, AMY MARIE

1376 RINGGOLD RD LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00 (AUTO)

---

KREISER, JOHNATHAN DEAN

9218 QUAIL MOUNTAIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

LACEY-YOUNG, JAY DEVON

5764 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

LAMBRETH, CHARLES B

1400 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

LANGSTON, JAVARIOUS RASHAD

202 N SWEETBRIAR AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

LANIER, APROL MICHELLE

2907 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

LEE, ELIZABETH ANN

4307 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

LONG, SHAWN DANVIS

5604 HIGH OAK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374151457

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

MCCULLEY, CONNER SHELTON

820 CHESTNUTWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOG AT LARGE

VACCINATION & REGISTRATION OF CATS/DOGS

FAIL TO OBTAIN CERTIFICATE OF RABIES VACCINATION

---

MCPHERSON, JAMES JR

123 LINDA LN EVENSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

---

MEJIA-BRAVO, MARTHA

1600 S BEECH STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $500

BURGLARY

---

MORGAN, CASIE JEAN

3167 OAK HILL RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

MORGAN, THOMAS WILLIAM

3307 LOCKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

OLINGER, JONATHON L

479 LAKEVIEW DRIVE SOUTH PITTSBURGH, 37380

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

PAYNE, MICHAEL ANTHONY

116 GOTHARD ST SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

---

PUCKETT, JENNIFER LYNN

1825 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374063064

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ROBLERO-GODINEZ, LUCAS

3704 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

ROLLINS, VINCENT CHANCE-DRAKE

900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054574

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SOARES, SCOTT D

5488 FITCH WAY DR OOLTEWAH, 373634708

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

TOBIN, JONATHAN

110 W MAIN STREET CHESTER, 06412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

TUCKER, KAMRYN JAY JUAN

4211 DAVIS LN HIXSON, 37413

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

UNDERWOOD, CHARLES EDWARD

5500 MOODY SAWYER RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

VANDERGRIFF, MATTHEW TATE

7915 LOFTIS LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

WALLER, LEONARD STEVEN

1230 GADD RD APT A HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

---

WEAVER, WILLIAM ROBERT

5222 JACKSBORO PIKE KNOXVILLE, 37918

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.





