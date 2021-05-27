Man Pulled Out Of Burning East Ridge Home

A man was rescued by emergency crews early Thursday afternoon after being trapped in a burning home in East Ridge.

At approximately 12:14 p.m., East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Memorial EMS were dispatched to 3587 Bennett Road on a residential fire. While en route, dispatch advised that one person was trapped inside.

A second alarm was requested for additional manpower from Tri State Mutual Aid. Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke coming from the residence. Crews conducted rescue operations and located a man inside.

He was removed and emergency medical care was given. Memorial EMS transported the patient to a local hospital. His condition is currently unknown.



The fire was located and extinguished.



Fire Investigators were working the scene to try to determine the origin and cause of the fire.



Mutual Aid was received from Chattanooga Engine 15, Chattanooga Squad 13, Chattanooga Ladder 13, and Catoosa Engine 7.