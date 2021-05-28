Georgia Has 32 More Coronavirus Deaths And 404 New Cases

 Friday, May 28, 2021 79.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 32 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,052.

There are 404 new cases, as that total reaches 895,253 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 63,696, which is an increase of 99 from Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,812 cases, down 1; 65 deaths; 259 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,255 cases, down 4; 65 deaths; 186 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,245 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,676 cases, up 3; 80 deaths; 294 hospitalizations, up 1

Whitfield County: 14,950 cases, up 3; 230 deaths; 773 hospitalizations, up 2

Hamilton County had 17 new coronavirus cases reported Friday, bringing the total to 45,116. There have been no more deaths from the virus, as the total remains at 499 in the county. There are 35 patients hospitalized and 9 in Intensive Care Units. Three more are hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton ... (click for more)

