Georgia Has 32 More Coronavirus Deaths And 404 New Cases
Friday, May 28, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 32 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,052.
There are 404 new cases, as that total reaches 895,253 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 63,696, which is an increase of 99 from Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,812 cases, down 1; 65 deaths; 259 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,255 cases, down 4; 65 deaths; 186 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,245 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,676 cases, up 3; 80 deaths; 294 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 14,950 cases, up 3; 230 deaths; 773 hospitalizations, up 2