Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 32 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,052.There are 404 new cases, as that total reaches 895,253 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 63,696, which is an increase of 99 from Thursday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,812 cases, down 1; 65 deaths; 259 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 2,255 cases, down 4; 65 deaths; 186 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,245 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizationsWalker County: 6,676 cases, up 3; 80 deaths; 294 hospitalizations, up 1Whitfield County: 14,950 cases, up 3; 230 deaths; 773 hospitalizations, up 2

Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 17 New Cases; Tennessee Has 13 More Deaths

Georgia Has 32 More Coronavirus Deaths And 404 New Cases

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Hamilton County had 17 new coronavirus cases reported Friday, bringing the total to 45,116. There have been no more deaths from the virus, as the total remains at 499 in the county. There ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 32 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,052. There are 404 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)