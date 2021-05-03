Man Gets Shot, Arrested After Firing Into Pickup Truck

A Chattanooga man is charged with shooting someone sitting in a pickup truck following an argument. The man ended up getting shot himself and being arrested.

Police responded to a person shot report on Thursday, and went to Erlanger Hospital to speak with Tyrone Stevenson, 39, who police said was suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his leg. Police said he told them he was walking down East 3rd St when a dark sedan drove by and shots were fired at him. He told police a passerby picked him up and drove him to the hospital.

Police said they spoke to other patrol officers in the area, as well as a crossing guard who had been there for a few hours. They said the crossing guard told them he had not seen or heard anything, and that there had only been a recent shooting at 1700 North Chamberlain.



Police responded to that location and spoke to the victim at that location. Police said he told them that he had pulled up to the location in his truck, and he began to argue with a person on the front porch. The victim told police that the man on the porch pulled out an automatic handgun and shot at him, and he returned fire.



Police said he told them that the suspect then ran out of the back of the house. Police performed a walk-through of the scene afterward and said they found physical evidence that matched up with the victim’s story. Police said the victim’s description of the suspect matched with Stevenson’s physical appearance and clothing style.



Police said the victim described a man named “Tay” as hanging around the residence recently, and that “Tay” was the one who started shooting. Police showed the victim a picture of Stevenson and the victim identified Stevenson as “Tay.”



Police said they reviewed Real Time Intelligence Camera footage and saw Stevenson being dropped off Raulston Street about 10 minutes before police were notified of the shooting. It showed him getting into the vehicle that took him to the hospital. Police said he was not on East 3rd St when he was shot.



Stevenson is facing attempted criminal homicide charges.

