Man, 20, Arrested After Gunshot Shatters Windows Of Another Vehicle On The Freeway

Monday, May 3, 2021
Kiwon Toney
Kiwon Toney

A man is in custody charged with shooting at another vehicle on the freeway, and later trying to hit the passengers when they exited their SUV.

Police responded to an aggravated assault on Saturday afternoon at 160 I-75 Northbound. Police said they were responding to a rolling disorder with a weapon, and that a man in an orange Dodge Dart had just shot the windows out of the complainants’ SUV.

Upon arrival, the complainants flagged the officers down and said the orange Dart had gone straight into a dead end. Police said the Dart approached the other vehicle and struck it in the wrong lane while they were trying to flee the scene. Police said those in the SUV were exiting the vehicle at this time. Police said they got the driver out of the Dart at gunpoint, and placed him into custody.

The suspect was identified as Kiwon Toney, 20, of 1103 Sheridan Ave. He was read his rights, and placed into a patrol car. The occupants of the SUV said they were trying to get off the freeway. This was not possible because of traffic, and they said Toney’s vehicle was right next to them. They told police that Toney pulled out a Glock handgun and fired a round, shattering their rear passenger windows.

They said they slowed down and began following Toney’s vehicle from a distance. They said Toney made multiple turns and seemed to be trying to flee from them. That was when they called police and they were advised to stop following the Dart. That is when police arrived and saw the rest of the events unfold.

Police said they found a Glock handgun in Toney’s waistband, and they found a spent shell casing in the front passenger side of the Dart.

Toney is facing four counts of aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment, failure to maintain lane, failure to maintain lane, and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

As a 10-year-old, Toney was a national champion boxer. He said he signed up for boxing after he had been bullied. 


