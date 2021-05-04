Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AVERETTE, JAMES BRANDON
1300 WHOOTEN RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BALES, JUSTIN TAYLOR
13203 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BALLARD, JUSTIN
6200 HIXSON PIKE #222 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BUTTS, JIMMY LEE
254 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041744
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT (ON POLICE)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CATCHINGS, STACY LYNN
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 2500
---
CLARK, WILLIE BORN
1437 WOODMORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
CLEAVER, KARYN LYNNE
5347 BVENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DAUN, JOHN S
898 FULLER GLEN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37821
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
DUKES, COURTNEY EUGENE
7120 DALEFIELD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAIN, KIMBERLY JOY
731 LANOIR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374122927
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
HARRIS, CHRISTOPHER ANTIONE
805 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
HILL, BRANDON LEE
4895 MEADOWS STREET CLEAVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
HILL, JUSTIN RYAN
3223 JOSELIN LANE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
HILL, KATHERINE REE
6837 BENWOOD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
HORTON, SYMONE NICOLE
3101 7TH AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOUSTON, MOSES MALIK
4715 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163908
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
HUCKABEE, MATTHEW ALEXANDER
1606 FIVE SPRINGS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
HUDSON, CHARLES W
727 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, THOMAS WAYNE
1400 W 54TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
JORDAN, WILLIAM JUSTIN
28 ANTLER RIDGE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AUTO THEFT
---
JUAREZ RAMIREZ, NEFTELI GERARDO
1011 GADD ROAD, APT.
911 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KYLE, ASHLEY TRENNE
1603 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063008
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
LUTTRELL, SHONDA MICHELLE
6163 TALL PINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LYKES, LAFREDRIC MAURICE
2609 ACUFF ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062602
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MATHIS, TERRY WAYNE
HOMELESS CHATT, 37405
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
MATTHEWS, JENNIFER REBECCA
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROP)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROP)
---
MERRIWETHER, LINZIE
3610 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114524
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF XANAX
---
PLUNKETT, ELIZABETH
206 SHAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PLUNKETT, SANDRA G
206 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374115421
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
POWELL, SHAVONNE YAZMEN
2717 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
ROBINSON, COURTNEY TRUMINE
119 ARLINGTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 374102208
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SEAL, CORY ADAM
289 ED WHITE RD ARDMORE, 35739
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON
259 SCHOOL DRIVE DECATUR, 73226
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE**ACCIDENT
VIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW**ACCIDENT
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED**ACCIDENT
---
SHIFFLETT, RAVEN NICOLE
1644 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, ALYSSA MARIE
2061 OAK ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771357
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
SMITH, THERESA MARIE
449 LULLWATER RD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TOMA, ANTONIO EDUARDO
1621 MEMORIAL DRIVE APT CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WATERS, SHANNON YVONNE
402 HOLLYWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 38066
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WOODS, TERRENCE DEMOND
316 BUENO VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)