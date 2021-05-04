Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AVERETTE, JAMES BRANDON

1300 WHOOTEN RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BALES, JUSTIN TAYLOR

13203 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BALLARD, JUSTIN

6200 HIXSON PIKE #222 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BUTTS, JIMMY LEE

254 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041744

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT (ON POLICE)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

CATCHINGS, STACY LYNN

HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 2500

---

CLARK, WILLIE BORN

1437 WOODMORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

CLEAVER, KARYN LYNNE

5347 BVENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DAUN, JOHN S

898 FULLER GLEN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37821

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

---

DUKES, COURTNEY EUGENE

7120 DALEFIELD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HAIN, KIMBERLY JOY

731 LANOIR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374122927

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

HARRIS, CHRISTOPHER ANTIONE

805 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

HILL, BRANDON LEE

4895 MEADOWS STREET CLEAVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

HILL, JUSTIN RYAN

3223 JOSELIN LANE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

HILL, KATHERINE REE

6837 BENWOOD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

HORTON, SYMONE NICOLE

3101 7TH AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HOUSTON, MOSES MALIK

4715 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163908

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

HUCKABEE, MATTHEW ALEXANDER

1606 FIVE SPRINGS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

HUDSON, CHARLES W

727 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JONES, THOMAS WAYNE

1400 W 54TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

JORDAN, WILLIAM JUSTIN

28 ANTLER RIDGE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

AUTO THEFT

---

JUAREZ RAMIREZ, NEFTELI GERARDO

1011 GADD ROAD, APT.

911 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---KYLE, ASHLEY TRENNE1603 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063008Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---LUTTRELL, SHONDA MICHELLE6163 TALL PINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---LYKES, LAFREDRIC MAURICE2609 ACUFF ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062602Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MATHIS, TERRY WAYNEHOMELESS CHATT, 37405Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE---MATTHEWS, JENNIFER REBECCAHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROP)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROP)---MERRIWETHER, LINZIE3610 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114524Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF XANAX---PLUNKETT, ELIZABETH206 SHAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---PLUNKETT, SANDRA G206 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374115421Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---POWELL, SHAVONNE YAZMEN2717 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---ROBINSON, COURTNEY TRUMINE119 ARLINGTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 374102208Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SEAL, CORY ADAM289 ED WHITE RD ARDMORE, 35739Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON259 SCHOOL DRIVE DECATUR, 73226Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE**ACCIDENTVIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW**ACCIDENTREGISTRATION, EXPIRED**ACCIDENT---SHIFFLETT, RAVEN NICOLE1644 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, ALYSSA MARIE2061 OAK ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771357Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II---SMITH, THERESA MARIE449 LULLWATER RD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBURGLARYCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---TOMA, ANTONIO EDUARDO1621 MEMORIAL DRIVE APT CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WATERS, SHANNON YVONNE402 HOLLYWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 38066Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WOODS, TERRENCE DEMOND316 BUENO VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)