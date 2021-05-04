5 In The Running Thus Far To Finish Chester Bankston Term In County Commission District 9

Five people from County Commission District 9 have applied thus far in hopes of being named to finish out the term of Chester Bankston.
Mr. Bankston announced that he has sold his house and is moving to Florida to be near his daughter.
The applicants so far:
Shannon Stephenson
Jeff Eversole
Steve Highlander
Dean Moorhouse
Tunyekia Adamson
The deadline to apply is next Monday at 4 p.m.
It is up to the remaining eight commission members to make the selection.
All nine commission seats will be on the ballot for new four-year terms next year.