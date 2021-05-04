 Tuesday, May 4, 2021 67.0°F   light rain patches fog fog/mist   Light Rain Patches Fog Fog/Mist

5 In The Running Thus Far To Finish Chester Bankston Term In County Commission District 9

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Five people from County Commission District 9 have applied thus far in hopes of being named to finish out the term of Chester Bankston.

Mr. Bankston announced that he has sold his house and is moving to Florida to be near his daughter.

The applicants so far:

Shannon Stephenson

Jeff Eversole

Steve Highlander

Dean Moorhouse

Tunyekia Adamson

 

The deadline to apply is next Monday at 4 p.m.

 

It is up to the remaining eight commission members to make the selection.

 

All nine commission seats will be on the ballot for new four-year terms next year.


