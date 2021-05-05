 Thursday, May 6, 2021 75.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Troopers Catch Up With Pair Driving Stolen Rolls Royce At 177 MPH On I-24 In Marion County

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Chattanooga District responded on Tuesday to a BOLO from the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) that their troopers were in pursuit of a stolen Rolls-Royce out of Georgia.

 

THP Sergeant David McVey observed the stolen vehicle speeding at 177 mph on I-24 westbound in Marion County.

The stolen vehicle then passed a Porsche 944 and caused the driver of the Porsche to crash into the rear of the Rolls-Royce. Both vehicles pulled to the shoulder of I-24 at the 127 mile marker. Two men exited the Rolls-Royce and attempted to physically remove or carjack the driver of the Porsche. During the altercation, a semi-automatic pistol was presented by one of the suspects.

 

THP Sergeant McVey pulled in behind the vehicles, where he observed one man with his clothing partially torn, yelling for help. The sergeant quickly took the man to safety behind his patrol vehicle. Sergeant McVey then apprehended the two male suspects. Sergeant McVey then recovered a loaded Glock 9 millimeter semi-automatic pistol which had been dropped in the Porsche during the altercation. 

 

“We are so thankful for the high level of partnership that the THP has with the Georgia Department of Public Safety and all of our federal, state, and local partners,” said Colonel Matt Perry.

 

The driver, Tyler O. Long, 20, from Jackson, Tn., and a juvenile, 17, from Jackson, were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

 

“If not for the swift action of Sergeant McVey, the outcome of this incident could have been tragically different,“ said Captain Timothy Spicer.


May 6, 2021

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 46 New Cases; State Has 17 More Deaths

May 6, 2021

Georgia reports 22 New COVID Deaths, 926 More Cases

May 6, 2021

City Beer Board Hears Its First Noise Complaints; Bar Gets 3-Day Beer License Suspension


Hamilton County had 46 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 44,429. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is 494 in the county. The death is reported ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there are 22 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,644. There are 926 new cases, as that total reaches 884,283 ... (click for more)

As mixed use of residential and commercial spaces becomes more prevalent in Chattanooga, problems with noise have also been increasing. A complaint about noise coming from a bar in an apartment ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 46 New Cases; State Has 17 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 46 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 44,429. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is 494 in the county. The death is reported to be a white male, age 71-80. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 43,363, which is 98 percent, and there are 572 active cases. There are ... (click for more)

Georgia reports 22 New COVID Deaths, 926 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there are 22 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,644. There are 926 new cases, as that total reaches 884,283 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 62,010, which is an increase of 113 from Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,697 cases, up ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ron Swafford Has Had An Outstanding Career

It has been a pleasure working with Ron Swafford in City Court. Ron has done a great job and has had an outstanding career. During the pandemic Ron and his staff worked tirelessly and courageously to keep the wheels on, even while in court proceedings were cancelled. During our working relations, Ron and I have become good friends. He is a good man with a fine family. I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Life Without Regrets

It was after 9 ‘clock the other night when I finished my story for the next day. I was sitting content on the upstairs porch, the day now quiet, when I happened across the perfect story. In a lengthy piece entitled “Living Without Regrets,” Barbara Danza of the Epoch Times interviewed pediatrician Dr. Harley Rotbart about his unique calling. He’s authored several books, “No Regrets ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Celebrate Baseball's Return With 6-1 Victory

Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Minor-league baseball is back in Chattanooga. We all know that the entire Southern League season was wiped out a year ago by the Covid 19 pandemic and it had been some 617 days since the Chattanooga Lookouts had last played. Tuesday’s season opener was wiped out by excessive rain, but what the heck was one more day to wait after such a long break. ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Leading Texas Tackler Joining The Vols

Several Tennessee football alums convened a reunion around the Orange & White Game at Neyland Stadium last month. Coach Josh Heupel, who took over the beleaguered program in January, mentioned their presence afterward, singling out one former player in particular: linebacker Al Wilson. “It’s a big year for him, being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame,” ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors