Mayor Kelly Backs Chamber's Pledge For Racial Equity

Mayor Tim Kelly, the Chamber of Commerce, and a variety of local CEO's announced their new CEO Pledge for Racial Equity at a press conference on Thursday. The mayor and other business leaders present pledged they will make a commitment to increasing diversity both in the workplace and in the community as a whole.





"I feel a fierce sense of urgency to create lasting change, from changing the systems and policies that keep some of our neighbors from reaching opportunity, to changing the narrative about the story we tell ourselves about poverty and economic mobility, and yes racism."





Mayor Kelly and other CEOs said "we cannot erase 350 years of cultural and economic damage overnight, or pretend they never happened," but said the work still needs to be done. He said 'equity' is not a political term, and is simply an acknowledgement of the country's history.





"It calls for us to invest in communities that have for too long been left behind," Mr. Kelly said. "To lift up our neighbors, so everyone has an opportunity to reach their full potential. These are Chattanoogan values, regardless of political party or the color of our skin."





Christy Gillenwater, Unum's Richard McKenney, Chanda Chambers of Chambers Welding, Paul Lee of Chattanooga Gas, Eric Fuller from US Xpress, and Janelle Riley from CHI Memorial were also present. They said the commitment to equity is not strictly racial, as businesses are also looking into diversifying their workforce by hiring and helping people with disabilities, and those who come from different backgrounds and who are of various ages.

"Although some of us are new to this work, the work is not new at all," Mayor Kelly said."We stand on the foundation of civil rights leaders whose determination, hope, and sacrifices allow us to be here today to carry that commitment forward.



“In Chattanooga, a CEO Pledge for Racial Equity will grow business, drive accountability and increase innovation,” said Lorne Steedley, vice president of Diversity and Inclusive Growth, Chattanooga Chamber. “Starting with an organizational assessment, CEOs and managing leaders can take a deeper dive to focus on talent, performance management, leadership development and workforce culture. The outcome of these efforts will yield internal and external performance recommendations. These recommendations will promote competitiveness, enhance geographic attractiveness and drive economic growth.”

The group said that the WK Kellogg Foundation, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup report that the economic cost of inequity to African Americans is reported to be billions of dollars per year. This directly impacts GDP, employment, lending, education and health. A more equitable economy makes the business case for the growth and full participation of African-Americans and other communities of color in Chattanooga and Hamilton County, it was stated.



