Mayor Kelly Backs Chamber's Pledge For Racial Equity

Thursday, May 6, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus
  • - photo by Joseph Dycus
  • - photo by Joseph Dycus
  • - photo by Joseph Dycus
  • - photo by Joseph Dycus
  • - photo by Joseph Dycus
  • - photo by Joseph Dycus
  • - photo by Joseph Dycus
  • - photo by Joseph Dycus
  • - photo by Joseph Dycus

Mayor Tim Kelly, the Chamber of Commerce, and a variety of local CEO's announced their new CEO Pledge for Racial Equity at a press conference on Thursday. The mayor and other business leaders present pledged they will make a commitment to increasing diversity both in the workplace and in the community as a whole.

"Although some of us are new to this work, the work is not new at all," Mayor Kelly said.
"We stand on the foundation of civil rights leaders whose determination, hope, and sacrifices allow us to be here today to carry that commitment forward.

"I feel a fierce sense of urgency to create lasting change, from changing the systems and policies that keep some of our neighbors from reaching opportunity, to changing the narrative about the story we tell ourselves about poverty and economic mobility, and yes racism."

Mayor Kelly and other CEOs said "we cannot erase 350 years of cultural and economic damage overnight, or pretend they never happened," but said the work still needs to be done. He said 'equity' is not a political term, and is simply an acknowledgement of the country's history. 

"It calls for us to invest in communities that have for too long been left behind," Mr. Kelly said. "To lift up our neighbors, so everyone has an opportunity to reach their full potential. These are Chattanoogan values, regardless of political party or the color of our skin."

Christy Gillenwater, Unum's Richard McKenney, Chanda Chambers of Chambers Welding, Paul Lee of Chattanooga Gas, Eric Fuller from US Xpress, and Janelle Riley from CHI Memorial were also present. They said the commitment to equity is not strictly racial, as businesses are also looking into diversifying their workforce by hiring and helping people with disabilities, and those who come from different backgrounds and who are of various ages.  


“In Chattanooga, a CEO Pledge for Racial Equity will grow business, drive accountability and increase innovation,” said Lorne Steedley, vice president of Diversity and Inclusive Growth, Chattanooga Chamber. “Starting with an organizational assessment, CEOs and managing leaders can take a deeper dive to focus on talent, performance management, leadership development and workforce culture. The outcome of these efforts will yield internal and external performance recommendations. These recommendations will promote competitiveness, enhance geographic attractiveness and drive economic growth.”

 

The group said that the WK Kellogg Foundation, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup report that the economic cost of inequity to African Americans is reported to be billions of dollars per year. This directly impacts GDP, employment, lending, education and health. A more equitable economy makes the business case for the growth and full participation of African-Americans and other communities of color in Chattanooga and Hamilton County, it was stated.


Ms. Gillenwater said, “When combined with a CEO Pledge for Racial Equity, these initiatives frame a comprehensive approach to transform the economic landscape of Chattanooga and Hamilton County to include everyone. We invite Chattanooga business leaders to take the Pledge to build a more inclusive economy.”


She said 51 local business leaders have signed the pledge so far. One can see the pledge here



May 6, 2021

City Beer Board Hears Its First Noise Complaints; Bar Gets 3-Day Beer License Suspension

May 6, 2021

TDOT Contractor To Repair Damaged Concrete Slabs On I-75 South Near Mile Marker 3 In Chattanooga

May 6, 2021

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For April 23-29


As mixed use of residential and commercial spaces becomes more prevalent in Chattanooga, problems with noise have also been increasing. A complaint about noise coming from a bar in an apartment ... (click for more)

As part of the I-75/I-24 design-build interchange modification project in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews must repair damaged concrete slabs at several sites on I-75 within the project limits. ... (click for more)

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for April 23-29: 04-23-21 Groves, Tabitha Ann, 38, of 5700 Saint Elmo Avenue, Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charges of DUI/Any Combination of ... (click for more)



City Beer Board Hears Its First Noise Complaints; Bar Gets 3-Day Beer License Suspension

As mixed use of residential and commercial spaces becomes more prevalent in Chattanooga, problems with noise have also been increasing. A complaint about noise coming from a bar in an apartment building at 100 Market St. was heard at the Chattanooga Beer Board meeting on Thursday. This is the first time a dispute regarding noise has been brought to the board. Assistant City ... (click for more)

TDOT Contractor To Repair Damaged Concrete Slabs On I-75 South Near Mile Marker 3 In Chattanooga

As part of the I-75/I-24 design-build interchange modification project in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews must repair damaged concrete slabs at several sites on I-75 within the project limits. These repairs will take place over several weekends until the contractor completes them. The section to be repaired this weekend is on I-75 South between East Brainerd Road near mile ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ron Swafford Has Had An Outstanding Career

It has been a pleasure working with Ron Swafford in City Court. Ron has done a great job and has had an outstanding career. During the pandemic Ron and his staff worked tirelessly and courageously to keep the wheels on, even while in court proceedings were cancelled. During our working relations, Ron and I have become good friends. He is a good man with a fine family. I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Life Without Regrets

It was after 9 ‘clock the other night when I finished my story for the next day. I was sitting content on the upstairs porch, the day now quiet, when I happened across the perfect story. In a lengthy piece entitled “Living Without Regrets,” Barbara Danza of the Epoch Times interviewed pediatrician Dr. Harley Rotbart about his unique calling. He’s authored several books, “No Regrets ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Celebrate Baseball's Return With 6-1 Victory

Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Minor-league baseball is back in Chattanooga. We all know that the entire Southern League season was wiped out a year ago by the Covid 19 pandemic and it had been some 617 days since the Chattanooga Lookouts had last played. Tuesday’s season opener was wiped out by excessive rain, but what the heck was one more day to wait after such a long break. ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Leading Texas Tackler Joining The Vols

Several Tennessee football alums convened a reunion around the Orange & White Game at Neyland Stadium last month. Coach Josh Heupel, who took over the beleaguered program in January, mentioned their presence afterward, singling out one former player in particular: linebacker Al Wilson. “It’s a big year for him, being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame,” ... (click for more)


