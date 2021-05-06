 Thursday, May 6, 2021 73.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 46 New Cases; State Has 17 More Deaths

Thursday, May 6, 2021

Hamilton County had 46 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 44,429. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is 494 in the county.  The death is reported to be a white male, age 71-80.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 43,363, which is 98 percent, and there are 572 active cases.

There are 46 patients hospitalized and 13 in Intensive Care Units. Two others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 18 are county residents. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 852,072 on Thursday with 1,187 new cases. There have been 17 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,245 State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 803 people hospitalized from the virus, which is four more than on Wednesday. 

Testing numbers are above 7.728 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 828,499, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  2,140 cases, up 8; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  15.010 cases, up 11; 149 deaths

Grundy County: 1,792 cases, up 2; 34 deaths

Marion County: 3,125 cases; 47 deaths

Meigs County: 1,388 cases; 25 deaths

Polk County: 2,076 cases, up 10; 24 deaths

Rhea County: 4,343 cases, up 2; 75 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,697 cases, up 2; 29 deaths

Knox County: 50,606 cases, up 44; 634 deaths

Davidson County: 89,317 cases, up 67; 933 deaths, up 1

Shelby County: 95,525 cases, up 150; 1,616 deaths, down 2


May 6, 2021

Catoosa County Deputies Capture Suspected Stalker After Pursuit Ends Near Graysville Elementary School

May 6, 2021

May 6, 2021

A man suspected of stalking a woman in a Catoosa County park was captured by Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies after a vehicle and foot pursuit ended near Graysville Elementary School. ... (click for more)

Catoosa County Deputies Capture Suspected Stalker After Pursuit Ends Near Graysville Elementary School

A man suspected of stalking a woman in a Catoosa County park was captured by Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies after a vehicle and foot pursuit ended near Graysville Elementary School. Sheriff Gary Sisk said the woman was walking in Jack Mattox Park Thursday morning when she noticed a man unknown to her, William A. Harrison, whose actions raised her suspicions. The ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ron Swafford Has Had An Outstanding Career

It has been a pleasure working with Ron Swafford in City Court. Ron has done a great job and has had an outstanding career. During the pandemic Ron and his staff worked tirelessly and courageously to keep the wheels on, even while in court proceedings were cancelled. During our working relations, Ron and I have become good friends. He is a good man with a fine family. I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Life Without Regrets

It was after 9 ‘clock the other night when I finished my story for the next day. I was sitting content on the upstairs porch, the day now quiet, when I happened across the perfect story. In a lengthy piece entitled “Living Without Regrets,” Barbara Danza of the Epoch Times interviewed pediatrician Dr. Harley Rotbart about his unique calling. He’s authored several books, “No Regrets ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Celebrate Baseball's Return With 6-1 Victory

Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Minor-league baseball is back in Chattanooga. We all know that the entire Southern League season was wiped out a year ago by the Covid 19 pandemic and it had been some 617 days since the Chattanooga Lookouts had last played. Tuesday’s season opener was wiped out by excessive rain, but what the heck was one more day to wait after such a long break. ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Leading Texas Tackler Joining The Vols

Several Tennessee football alums convened a reunion around the Orange & White Game at Neyland Stadium last month. Coach Josh Heupel, who took over the beleaguered program in January, mentioned their presence afterward, singling out one former player in particular: linebacker Al Wilson. “It’s a big year for him, being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame,” ... (click for more)


