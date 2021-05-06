Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 46 New Cases; State Has 17 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 46 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 44,429. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is 494 in the county. The death is reported to be a white male, age 71-80.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 43,363, which is 98 percent, and there are 572 active cases.



There are 46 patients hospitalized and 13 in Intensive Care Units. Two others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 18 are county residents.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 852,072 on Thursday with 1,187 new cases. There have been 17 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,245 State Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 803 people hospitalized from the virus, which is four more than on Wednesday.



Testing numbers are above 7.728 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 828,499, which is 97 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,140 cases, up 8; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 15.010 cases, up 11; 149 deaths



Grundy County: 1,792 cases, up 2; 34 deaths



Marion County: 3,125 cases; 47 deaths



Meigs County: 1,388 cases; 25 deaths



Polk County: 2,076 cases, up 10; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,343 cases, up 2; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,697 cases, up 2; 29 deaths



Knox County: 50,606 cases, up 44; 634 deaths



Davidson County: 89,317 cases, up 67; 933 deaths, up 1

Shelby County: 95,525 cases, up 150; 1,616 deaths, down 2