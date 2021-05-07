Georgia Has 33 More Coronavirus Deaths, 924 New Cases
Friday, May 7, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there are 33 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,675.
There are 924 new cases, as that total reaches 885,148 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 62,104, which is an increase of 94 from Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,713 cases, up 16; 64 deaths; 253 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,250 cases, up 3; 63 deaths; 182 hospitalizations, up 2
Dade County: 1,215 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,564 cases, up 2; 80 deaths; 287 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,859 cases, up 9; 229 deaths; 755 hospitalizations, up 2