Police Blotter: Pair Break In Wrecker Lot To Reclaim 4Runner; Man In Parked Car Has Encounter With Front End Loader

Early in the morning two men broke into United Wrecker on Rossville Boulevard, clearly there to retake possession of a once stolen silver 4Runner with North Carolina registration. The two suspects could be seen entering the alleyway, cutting the locks and entering the property just off camera. They quickly entered the once stolen 4Runner and started it. This led officers to believe that based on the speed they were able to start the vehicle they had keys. Officers attempted to make contact with the owner of the vehicle to make another auto theft report but the phone number provided went to voicemail after a few rings. At this time it is unclear who that suspects are other than what the camera shows - two men, one wearing tan pants, sneakers and a dark shirt while the other is unclear from camera footage. United Wrecker does not want to press charges at this time for the vandalism but rather wanted the incident documented for future reference.

* * *

Police were called to Box Storage on Hamilton Place Boulevard for a disorder prevention between a man and the staff. The man removed all of his belongings from his storage unit without incident.

* * *

A man on Market Street called police to say he saw a possible intoxicated driver in a white Nissan with TN tag and that it was swerving all over the road. The complainant said he followed the car until it pulled into a gated apartment complex on Passenger Street before he lost sight of it. Police were able to locate the vehicle but it was unoccupied and police had no evidence to prove who the driver was.

* * *

A woman on Cummings Highway said her son ran some people away from her Ford Escape who were rummaging through the car. No description of the suspects was given. The woman said she has no idea if anything was taken. Her son refused to give any information.

* * *

Police were told that a car was parked between the church and the complainant's building on East 10th Street and he thought he heard screaming. Police found the gold car and the rear passenger side door opened. The officer spoke with the woman who said everything was okay and that she had permission from the church to park here. The officer explained the reason for checking it out and asked her to move her car to the church parking lot, which she did.

* * *

A supervisor with Chattanooga Public Works said one of the employees was weedeating on Rossville Boulevard and hit a rock, which then hit the side window on the H&R Block building. As a result, he said the window was scratched and cracked. He said he had spoken with the manager there already and they were aware of the incident. He said he has no idea how much it will cost to repair the window.

* * *

An anonymous caller said a young man on Mossy Oaks Drive was acting suspicious, looking into her vehicle and walking around her apartment. Police found the man who said he was there visiting his cousin. This was confirmed and he went inside with his cousin.

* * *

An officer observed two people sitting in a car behind the church at 3209 Calhoun Ave. The officer knew both were associates of another man who is residing in a camper nearby. The officer told them their car was parked on the church's property and that they needed to leave. They said they were waiting on the other man to return to leave.

* * *

A woman on Alton Park Boulevard said she believed her car was stolen from the area of Alton Park Boulevard and West 38th Street. She said her brother was driving the car and it died in that area. She saw her brother riding his skateboard on Broad Street and picked him up so he did not have to skateboard all the way home. She said her brother told her the car died and he left it in the area of West 38th Street with the key in the ashtray and the window would not roll up. She told him they would go back in the morning to try and get the car started and moved. When she went to get the car she couldn't find it. She called M&R Motors to see if the vehicle was towed by them as she was behind on payments, but they had not towed it. The officer checked with the police information channel to see if there were any tows or repossessions in the area with vehicles matching the description. The information channel said there were neither that took place. The woman did not have any identifying information for the car.

* * *

A woman on McCallie Avenue said she was visiting her boyfriend and parked in the lot behind his apartment. When they came back out to the lot they noticed her car had been keyed or scratched with some object all around the car. Neither knew who did this and neither said they had issues with anyone. She valued the damage at over $500.

* * *

Police spoke with a man in the Motel 6 parking lot on Cowart Street. After running him through NCIC it was showing possible warrants but none verified.

* * *

Police helped a man on East 23rd Street who had run out of gas. They took him to Speedway on 3rd Street to get gas, and then back to his car. He was able to start his car and get it to a gas station.

* * *

Police saw a a red SUV and a black Nissan speeding on Chandler Avenue. The Nissan seem to be tailing the red SUV. The two cars continued to follow each other down 42nd and Grand Avenue. As police approached the stop sign at Grand Avenue and 42nd the Nissan stopped a little longer than normal, as if the car was blocking police from the red SUV. Police attempted to make a traffic stop on the red SUV but the driver sped off.

* * *



Police were told a Komatsu front end loader had backed into a parked car on Lupton Drive. There was a man in the car when the incident happened. Neither the driver of the front end loader or car needed emergency services. Both vehicles were able to drive away with no problem.

* * *