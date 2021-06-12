 Saturday, June 12, 2021 92.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

New Dodge Ram That Crashed And Burned On I-75 South Near Dalton Was Owned By Edd Kirby Adventureland

Saturday, June 12, 2021

The Georgia State Patrol said a new Dodge Ram that crashed and burned on I-75 South near Dalton on Monday afternoon belonged to the Edd Kirby Adventureland car dealership in Dalton.

Authorities have still not given an identity of the driver, who perished in the wreck six days ago.

A number of people in the auto industry said they believe well-known car dealer Joe Kirby was driving the Dodge Ram.

Personnel at the dealership said they had been asked by family not to give out any information.

There are Adventureland dealerships in both Dalton and on MLK Boulevard in Chattanooga.

The Georgia State Patrol said the Dodge was traveling south in the left lane when the vehicle suddenly ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle continued to travel south and hit the first concrete bridge support under the Georgia Highway 3 overpass with the front right of the vehicle.

After the impact, the Dodge continued south and struck the second concrete bridge support with its front end.

After this impact, the vehicle rotated in a clockwise direction and rotated facing north.

The Dodge then caught on fire and became fully engulfed in flames so that emergency personnel were not able to get close to it.

The patrol said no brake marks or skid marks were observed.

There was no evidence that a second vehicle was involved.

A wheel assembly was located approximately 100-150 yards south of the area where the Dodge came to rest.

A witness said the Dodge appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed in the left lane just before drifting off to the right side of the road.


Police Blotter: Bag Of Loot Winds Up Leaned Against Cheddar's; Convenient Dump Site Found In St. Elmo

The general manager of Cheddar's on Gunbarrel Road called police to pick up suspected stolen property found outside of the restaurant. The general manager said he found merchandise in duffel bags left outside. The merchandise appears to have come from Walmart or another store. Multiple knives, silverware, cutlery, and beard/hair trimmers were found in the bags left by the business. ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALLARD, CHRISTOPHER JAMES 2204 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BASSHAM, JOSHUA AARON 357 CENTURY ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS --- ... (click for more)

Opinion

Marsha Blackburn Should Focus On Finding Compromise On The Infrastructure Bill - And Response (2)

Marsha seems obsessed with Dr. Fauci. Does it always have to be about her? I wish it was more about us. If it was more about us, instead of Marsha, she would be hard at work finding compromise on the federal infrastructure bill. No other city in the nation would benefit more from the infrastructure bill than Chattanooga. But Marsha has never read the bill and does not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How Can Any Forget?

It was noted by the national media – and me – earlier this week when President Joe Biden failed to salute one the greatest days in America’s history. D-Day, the June 6th attack at Normandy, France, was celebrated on Sunday and what I believe was the first time in about 80 years the hard-fought triumph over evil was ignored by The White House. As I watch more and more of the ‘woke’ ... (click for more)

Sports

#2 Tennessee's Big Series With #14 LSU Is Sold Out; Big Orange Block Party Planned

No. 2 Tennessee opens its Super Regional series against fellow SEC foe No. 14 LSU at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. The third-seeded Volunteers are hosting a Super Regional for the first time in program history and will be making just the third Super Regional appearance since the tournament moved to its current format. The second game will be Sunday ... (click for more)

Chuckie Robinson's Bomb Is The Difference - Greene Strikes Out Nine As Lookouts Win 1-0

Jose Barrero is known for his bat, but he showed his glove was just as good in a great play during the fifth inning of the Lookouts 1-0 win against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. On a difficult ground ball, he slid to one side, scooped up the grounder, tapped on second, and jumped to avoid the sliding runner while rifling a throw to first. In what was a scoreless game, web gems like ... (click for more)


