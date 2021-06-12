New Dodge Ram That Crashed And Burned On I-75 South Near Dalton Was Owned By Edd Kirby Adventureland

The Georgia State Patrol said a new Dodge Ram that crashed and burned on I-75 South near Dalton on Monday afternoon belonged to the Edd Kirby Adventureland car dealership in Dalton.

Authorities have still not given an identity of the driver, who perished in the wreck six days ago.

A number of people in the auto industry said they believe well-known car dealer Joe Kirby was driving the Dodge Ram.

Personnel at the dealership said they had been asked by family not to give out any information.

There are Adventureland dealerships in both Dalton and on MLK Boulevard in Chattanooga.

The Georgia State Patrol said the Dodge was traveling south in the left lane when the vehicle suddenly ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle continued to travel south and hit the first concrete bridge support under the Georgia Highway 3 overpass with the front right of the vehicle.

After the impact, the Dodge continued south and struck the second concrete bridge support with its front end.

After this impact, the vehicle rotated in a clockwise direction and rotated facing north.

The Dodge then caught on fire and became fully engulfed in flames so that emergency personnel were not able to get close to it.

The patrol said no brake marks or skid marks were observed.

There was no evidence that a second vehicle was involved.

A wheel assembly was located approximately 100-150 yards south of the area where the Dodge came to rest.

A witness said the Dodge appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed in the left lane just before drifting off to the right side of the road.