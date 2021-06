Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BECK, JUNIOR LEE

2007 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

BENNING, MICHAEL MAKALE

4601 RICKY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOL OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED AUTO THEFT)

---

BROCK, STACY LEIGH

3020 LEGGITT ROAD SALE CREEK, 30736

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSS OF METH (SELL DEL OR MANUFACTURING)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BROWN, BILLY GEORGE

425 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BUCKLES, JAN LEIGH

1201 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CHASTAIN, TAYLOR L

461 ISABELLA AVE COPPERHILL, 37317

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

COOK, MICHAEL T

CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: TBI

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

COSBY, DAVID LAMAR

2610 EAST 19TH ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton County(PTR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)---ELROD, DANNY L1213 FLAGPOLE ROAD ELLIJAY, 30540Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---FLARITY, TYLER JOHN212 CHILDS ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON6315 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---GRISHAM, ROBERT818 SMITH ROAD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---HANCOCK, JACOB TANNER1252 DURHAM DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HEADRICK, MARK STEVEN164 HEADRICK DR RONGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HILL, RAY ANTHONY708 CASTLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113303Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTSPEEDING---HINNARD, JOSEPH NEAL1012 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G---HOLMES, BRADLEY1014 LOWER MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFELONY EVADING ARRESTREGISTRATION, EXPIREDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---IRELAND, MARK ANTHONYCOULDNT REMEMBER ,Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---JOHNSON, TYCHIUS ORONYAE2811 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTICRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---LEVER, AMANDA JOANN289 GALLAHAN RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CULLMAN CO, AL)---LEVERETT, GREGORY4159 ARDON PLACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETEXTING WHILE DRIVING---LOVINGOOD, FRANK O NEAL1664 GLENDALE WAY APT 215 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)---MATHIS, JAMIL AQUIL3662 NORTH COLOMBINE STREET DENVER, 80205Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SFAILURE TO APPEAR---MCCRAY, KAMAARI VONTE4135 VAUGHN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---MICHAELS, PERRY DOUGLAS8210 PINECREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENTPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---MURPHY, MATTHEW T1132 FROSTY PINE TRL APT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 374152654Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONAGGRAVATED STALKING---PARRISH, BRITTANY RENAE10730 CALLIE MARIE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---PATTON, BRYANT KIRT2315 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063962Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---REDMAN, VALARIE INEZ827 YORK ROAD NE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---RUCKER, ALVIN DEWAYNE134 LYNCHBURG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102221Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SAWYERS, FELITA J4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSASSAULT---SCHOFIELD, TERRANCE DEYSHAWN801 GERMANTOWN RD, CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---SHERARD, ANTHONY CLARENCE4313 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091643Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SIMPSON, CAMERON DEVONTE3823 DEER FOOT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SMARTT, ANTONIO DEVONTAY1201 Grove Street Ct Chattanooga, 374023759Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL1638 CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STOUDEMIRE, CHARLES BERNARD1713 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044314Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE---STRICKLAND, CAMRON D9404 DAVID SMITH LANE OOLTEWAH, 37377Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETHEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO---TAYLOR, ROBERT WILLIAM1810 PARKRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSTOP SIGN VIOLATION---TURNER, BOBBY RAY100 SOUTH VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red Bank(POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)(POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)---VAZQUEZ, ADIN DELEON510 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON LICENSE FOR DUI---WILSON, STEVEN THOMAS730 GERMANTOWN CIRCLE EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)DOMESTIC ASSAULT