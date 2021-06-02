Red Bank Commission Votes 3-2 Against $708,890 In Late Additions To The Budget By Mayor, Vice Mayor

The proposed 2021-2022 budget presented for a public meeting and first reading at the Red Bank Commission meeting Tuesday night was rejected. The vote on the first draft was three against with Mayor Hollie Berry and Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton for.

The budget that had been advertised was amended before the commission meeting with the addition of curbside recycling, raises for employees in the public works and fire departments to $15 an hour, and for the city to provide 50 library cards to residents on a first come first serve basis, along with other changes.

All the amendments added expenses. In the public participation portion of the meeting, past council member Rick Causer spoke in opposition to approving the budget.

The purchase of a new truck for $210,000 would have been needed for curbside recycling plus, another employee to operate it, including benefits. In an online survey, roughly one fourth of the city’s residents said they would use the curbside service. Each household would have paid just $36 yearly, with the balance of the cost to be taken out of the solid waste budget. Currently the city has use of a recycling center that is open three days a week. A way to increase the access and participation at a small cost was suggested, which was to open the center Monday through Friday and Saturday which would require only one part-time employee. The library cards that would have been free to 50 citizens would have cost the city $50 for each.

In all, the amended budget would have added $708,890 to the budget.

The reappraisals for property in Hamilton County were done recently with most property seeing an increase. The state of Tennessee will send Red Bank a certified tax rate which will be lower than the current rate of $1.39. The lower tax rate is designed to keep the city from receiving an increased amount of property tax. That actual certified rate is expected to be received around the end of August and Red Bank will change the rate at that time.

An amendment to the 2020-2021 budget was also approved. This will appropriate overages that occurred during the year.

The commission gave Finance Director/Interim City Manager John Alexander approval to refinance a loan with the issuance of interest-bearing notes not to exceed $1,527,000. This move will save the city $84,000 over a period of seven years.

Red Bank will enter into an agreement with Southeast Tennessee Development District to provide the city with advisory services.

A grant that the city applies for each year has been received that will provide $8,075 in reimbursement to be applied to the expense of $16,150 to buy 17 bullet proof vests for the police department. It can be spread over a two-year period.

An agreement with Santek Solid Waste for solid waste and dumpster services will be ended and the same conditions will be transferred to Capital Waste Services.

Mr. Alexander told the commissioners that 15 applications for the permanent city manager position have been received. These will be narrowed down to five by MTAS,(Municipal Technical Advisory Services) before the names are given to the commissioners to interview. The city manager also reported that Red Bank has received a grant to clean up Stringers Branch. The repaving that is being done now on Morrison Springs Road has a rough surface, but he said a leveling layer will be applied to smooth the road.

Red Bank’s municipal pool is now open for the summer. There is the option of paying daily rates or buying season passes. It can also be reserved for $155 for pool parties. The next Food Pantry will be June 3 at Red Bank Methodist Church. Free meals for students two days a week will continue through the summer made possible by FDA funds.

This was the last official commission meeting for Fire Chief Mark Mathews, who has worked for the city 46 years. Commissioner Ruth Jeno thanked him for his service and said that the city really appreciates him.