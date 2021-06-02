Arrest Made In Cleveland Drug Overdose Death From Last Aug. 24

Tracy Lynn Sheldon-Malamphy has been charged by Cleveland Police in the Aug. 24, 2020, drug death of Joseph Thomas, who was found dead at his apartment in Cleveland.

Following a lengthy investigation by Cleveland Police Department’s Detective Matt Landolt of the Criminal Investigations Division, it was determined that the victim had died of a drug overdose related to fentanyl.

On May 24, Ms. Sheldon-Malamphy was arrested on an indictment by the Bradley County Grand Jury for second-degree murder, sell/delivery of Schedule II Fentanyl, and conspiracy to sell/deliver Schedule II Fentanyl.

She is currently being held on a $100,000 appearance bond.