 Wednesday, June 2, 2021 78.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Leaders To assemble Friday On Steps Of City Hall To Honor People In Chattanooga Affected By Gun Violence

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Pastors, members of city council, community leaders and city officials will wear orange as they stand together to raise awareness about gun violence prevention at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Rev. Ternae Jordan, City Councilman Anthony Byrd, City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod, Mayor Tim Kelly and Rev. Ernest Reid, Jr. will speak against gun violence from the steps of City Hall. 

A number of community leaders are expected to attend in support, including Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley, Troy Rogers, Rev. McGowan, Rev. Jeffrey Wilson, Rev. Bobby Hamptom, Rev. William Ladd, Rev. Carlos Williams, Rev. Gary Hathaway, Rev. Kevin Wallace, Rev. Kevin Adams, Pastor Steve Ball, Rev. Bernie Miller, Rev. Ron King, Rev. Chris Sands, Assistant Chief Chief Glenn Scruggs, Sergeant Greg Wilhelm, TDOC Officer Ivan Patten, Betty Maddox Battle, Deborah Maddox, Alvin Jackson, Ruben Muriente, Thomas Harper, “Uncle Joe” Hunter, Tedarrell Scott, Jr., Harry Knox, Anabel Garner and Moms Demand Action Against Gun Violence.

National Gun Violence Awareness Day originated when 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton of Chicago was killed just days after performing at former President Obama’s second inauguration. The date is now observed nationally on the first Friday in June to wear orange, and raise awareness for gun violence prevention.


June 2, 2021

Lopez Facing Charge Of Raping Young Girl

June 2, 2021

Leaders To assemble Friday On Steps Of City Hall To Honor People In Chattanooga Affected By Gun Violence

June 2, 2021

Hamilton County COVID Deaths Remain At 501; Tennessee Has 12,465 Deaths


A man charged with raping a preteen girl is in custody. Police responded to a rape report on Monday on an incident said to have occurred two years ago. Police said they spoke to the victim, ... (click for more)

Pastors, members of city council, community leaders and city officials will wear orange as they stand together to raise awareness about gun violence prevention at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Rev. ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 27 new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 45,197. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 501 in the county. The ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Lopez Facing Charge Of Raping Young Girl

A man charged with raping a preteen girl is in custody. Police responded to a rape report on Monday on an incident said to have occurred two years ago. Police said they spoke to the victim, who was younger than 13, and said she told her sister that she had been raped by Carlos Lopez, 22. She told police that Lopez had offered her money to have sex, and raped her several times ... (click for more)

Leaders To assemble Friday On Steps Of City Hall To Honor People In Chattanooga Affected By Gun Violence

Pastors, members of city council, community leaders and city officials will wear orange as they stand together to raise awareness about gun violence prevention at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Rev. Ternae Jordan, City Councilman Anthony Byrd, City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod, Mayor Tim Kelly and Rev. Ernest Reid, Jr. will speak against gun violence from the steps of City Hall. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Tribute To An Amazing Warrior

Being Memorial Day, memories come flooding in of one of the Angels that God let me an others have the pleasure of knowing. I got to meet John Michael Sullivan while he was in high school at Sequoyah Technical Center (formerly Sequoyah Vocational Technical Center). John represented Sequoyah in the Tennessee Southeast Regional Skills USA Automotive Technology competition. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Flu Vaccine Slays 4,863

I was surprised – and then I wasn’t – when the Center for Disease Control revealed it is believed that 4,863 have died as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s 0.0017% of the 285 million doses that have been given since Dec.14, 2020, and I am no longer deceived by the thought that everything will turn out perfect every time. I’ve watched too many litters of pups born. Instead, ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts' Nick Lodolo Named Double-A South Player Of The Month

Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts left-hander Nick Lodolo has been named the Double-A South Player of the Month for May. This month Lodolo has been dominant for the Lookouts, securing two wins and posting a 1.01 ERA. The southpaw ranks second in the league in ERA (1.01), third in strikeouts (38), second in batting average against (.172), and first ... (click for more)

Lookouts Unveil Additional Promotions For 2021 Season

The Chattanooga Lookouts are excited to announce additional promotions for the 2021 season! New Upcoming Promotions Tuesday, June 8 - Car Litter Bag Giveaway presented by Nobody Trashes Tennessee (First 500 fans) Sunday, June 13 - Kids Run the Bases presented by Great Clips Thursday, June 24 - Chattahooligan Night – Lookouts/Chattanooga Football Club co-branded scarf ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors