Leaders To assemble Friday On Steps Of City Hall To Honor People In Chattanooga Affected By Gun Violence

Pastors, members of city council, community leaders and city officials will wear orange as they stand together to raise awareness about gun violence prevention at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.



Rev. Ternae Jordan, City Councilman Anthony Byrd, City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod, Mayor Tim Kelly and Rev. Ernest Reid, Jr. will speak against gun violence from the steps of City Hall.



A number of community leaders are expected to attend in support, including Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley, Troy Rogers, Rev. McGowan, Rev. Jeffrey Wilson, Rev. Bobby Hamptom, Rev. William Ladd, Rev. Carlos Williams, Rev. Gary Hathaway, Rev. Kevin Wallace, Rev. Kevin Adams, Pastor Steve Ball, Rev. Bernie Miller, Rev. Ron King, Rev. Chris Sands, Assistant Chief Chief Glenn Scruggs, Sergeant Greg Wilhelm, TDOC Officer Ivan Patten, Betty Maddox Battle, Deborah Maddox, Alvin Jackson, Ruben Muriente, Thomas Harper, “Uncle Joe” Hunter, Tedarrell Scott, Jr., Harry Knox, Anabel Garner and Moms Demand Action Against Gun Violence.



National Gun Violence Awareness Day originated when 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton of Chicago was killed just days after performing at former President Obama’s second inauguration. The date is now observed nationally on the first Friday in June to wear orange, and raise awareness for gun violence prevention.