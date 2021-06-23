Jury Selection To Begin Sept. 16 In Nashville In Case In Which Janet Hinds Is Charged With The Death Of Officer Nicholas Galinger

A jury from Davidson County will hear the trial in which the former postmaster for Soddy Daisy is charged with the traffic death of a rookie Chattanooga Police officer.

The jury will be brought back to Chattanooga for the start of the trial on Sept. 20.

Judge Don Poole said a final pre-trial conference will be held July 12.

Jury questionnaires and motions are due no later Aug. 13.

Jury selection is due to begin in Nashville on Sept. 16 and continue the next day if necessary.

Jurors will be transported to Chattanooga on Sunday, Sept. 19.

The jury will be sequestered (kept together and apart from others) while they are in Chattanooga.

Ms. Hinds allegedly hit Officer Nicholas Galinger with her vehicle while he was inspecting an overflowing manhole on Hamill Road on Feb. 23, 2019. Officer Galinger was originally from Cincinnati.

There was testimony earlier that Ms. Hinds had had drinks at a restaurant near Ringgold prior to heading home along Hamill Road. She was not taken into custody for several days and briefly went on the TBI's Most Wanted List.

District Attorney Neal Pinkston and Assistant Cameron Williams are trying the case for the state. Ms. Hinds is represented by attorneys Ben McGowan and Marya Schalk.