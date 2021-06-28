Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAUTISTA-PEREZ, LARI

2809 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

BELL, KEVIN THOMAS JOSEPH

3411 GRAMERCY LANE SPRINGHILL, 34609

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BOLDING, KENDALL BRYCE

315 HICKORY WOODS LANE EADS,

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

---

BRANTLEY, TONYA E

3602 MISSIONAIRE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Erlanger Hospital

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BULL, MICHAEL LYNDEN

1001 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052642

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BURKE, OLIVER RYAN

8222 Hixson Springs Rd Signal Mountain, 373771712

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CALDWELL, THOMAS LEE

3331 LAY AVENUE KNOXVILLE, 37914

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CAMPBELL, HENRIETTA

4139 EAST RIDGE DRIVE EAST RIDGE,

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

CANSLER, BRYANT NMN

855 WITHROW RD CHATTANOOGA, 37353

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CHAVEZ, RAMON RAY

3532 PINELLAS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

HARRASSMENT

VIOLATION ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

CORCORAN, ADAM MICHAEL

3831 S QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)

---

DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL

2704 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DAVIS, SCOTTY EUGENE

1102 LEE AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DULANEY, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

4605 PLAZA HILLS LN HIXSON, 37473

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

EDGEMON, DONALD R

801 CARDEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.





Housing AuthorityAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHEFT OVER $2,500CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY---FOSTER, BENJAMIN EDWARD265NORTHWAY CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GATICA, ERICK FRANCISCO5205 SUNBEAM AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---GLOVER, TAYLOR NEAL936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GONZALEZ, CHRIS LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---GORDON, JEREMIAH CHRISTIAN2504 UNION AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GRASHAM, RONNIE TYLER1180 GREEN ROVE DR HIXON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HAIRE, CHRISTOPHER DALE5555HIXSON PIKE APT 123 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HAMMONDS, ALBERT ALONZO2902 E 37TH ST, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HARRIS, RUQUEZ4309 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION---HODGES, RODRICKOUS4512 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JOEL, CRAIG WILLIAM6941 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JONES, ERIC NAPOLEON1105 ROCKWAY DR Chattanooga, 374111355Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KING, NATHANIEL TYRONE4627 PAW TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374163414Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG.)---KNIGHT, TYRIUNA2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063225Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---LEWIS, DANNY BRIAN9218 DAYTON PIKE LOT 24 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---LIRE, DANE CASSIDY5113 ROBLE AVE SPRINGHILL, 34608Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---LOVETT, JAMES WILLIAM162 CLARENCE STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MCCURDY, ERIC LASHAWN4603 HIGHLAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MONTES, JULIO CESAR102 METRO DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSUREDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MULLIS, HUNTER BLAKE4800 MARLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---OSBORN, RACHEL WANETTE64 MAUDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031517Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PERRY, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER3409 VINCENT PK CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PINES, CORNELL LUCRETIUS7631 AUSTIN DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POWELL, TERRENCE LAVON851 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064141Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SACKETT, JAMES EARL67 EDSEL DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SIMPSON, DONNA JO4313 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)---SMITH, ROBERT DEMONTE899 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TALLENT, TRACEY DELENE7711 SELCER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---TEMPLE, MEGHAN NICHOLE8363 RANDALL CT HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TEMPLETON, BARRY DEANHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEAR (LITTERING)PETITION TO REVOKE (LITTERING)---VARGAS BAUTISTA, ARTEMIO RAMIRO2711 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045402Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEIMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)---VARNELL, KEVIN ANTONIO803 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---VAUGHN, NAKISHA114 CHAMPION RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WALCOTT, BILL EVAN7 CRABTREE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---WARE, JAWAUN DEONTE4138 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVOP POSSESSION OF COCAINEVANDALISM---WARREN, CHRISTOPHER PAUL34 DOWNES ST CALAIS, 04619Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---WILEY, DURRAND M8420 TROUBADOUR WAY OOLTEWAH, 373639049Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIOPEN CONTAINER LAW---WILLIAMS, JAMUAL2734 34TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY1233 POPLAR ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY