Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAUTISTA-PEREZ, LARI 
2809 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
BELL, KEVIN THOMAS JOSEPH 
3411 GRAMERCY LANE SPRINGHILL, 34609 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BOLDING, KENDALL BRYCE 
315 HICKORY WOODS LANE EADS, 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
---
BRANTLEY, TONYA E 
3602 MISSIONAIRE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Erlanger Hospital
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BULL, MICHAEL LYNDEN 
1001 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052642 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BURKE, OLIVER RYAN 
8222 Hixson Springs Rd Signal Mountain, 373771712 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CALDWELL, THOMAS LEE 
3331 LAY AVENUE KNOXVILLE, 37914 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CAMPBELL, HENRIETTA 
4139 EAST RIDGE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CANSLER, BRYANT NMN 
855 WITHROW RD CHATTANOOGA, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CHAVEZ, RAMON RAY 
3532 PINELLAS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
HARRASSMENT
VIOLATION ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
CORCORAN, ADAM MICHAEL 
3831 S QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
---
DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL 
2704 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DAVIS, SCOTTY EUGENE 
1102 LEE AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DULANEY, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN 
4605 PLAZA HILLS LN HIXSON, 37473 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
EDGEMON, DONALD R 
801 CARDEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing Authority
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OVER $2,500
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
---
FOSTER, BENJAMIN EDWARD 
265NORTHWAY CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GATICA, ERICK FRANCISCO 
5205 SUNBEAM AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GLOVER, TAYLOR NEAL 
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GONZALEZ, CHRIS LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GORDON, JEREMIAH CHRISTIAN 
2504 UNION AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GRASHAM, RONNIE TYLER 
1180 GREEN ROVE DR HIXON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAIRE, CHRISTOPHER DALE 
5555HIXSON PIKE APT 123 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HAMMONDS, ALBERT ALONZO 
2902 E 37TH ST, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARRIS, RUQUEZ 
4309 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
---
HODGES, RODRICKOUS 
4512 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JOEL, CRAIG WILLIAM 
6941 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, ERIC NAPOLEON 
1105 ROCKWAY DR Chattanooga, 374111355 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KING, NATHANIEL TYRONE 
4627 PAW TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374163414 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG.)
---
KNIGHT, TYRIUNA 
2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063225 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
LEWIS, DANNY BRIAN 
9218 DAYTON PIKE LOT 24 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
LIRE, DANE CASSIDY 
5113 ROBLE AVE SPRINGHILL, 34608 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
LOVETT, JAMES WILLIAM 
162 CLARENCE STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCCURDY, ERIC LASHAWN 
4603 HIGHLAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MONTES, JULIO CESAR 
102 METRO DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MULLIS, HUNTER BLAKE 
4800 MARLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
OSBORN, RACHEL WANETTE 
64 MAUDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031517 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PERRY, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER 
3409 VINCENT PK CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PINES, CORNELL LUCRETIUS 
7631 AUSTIN DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
POWELL, TERRENCE LAVON 
851 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064141 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SACKETT, JAMES EARL 
67 EDSEL DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIMPSON, DONNA JO 
4313 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
---
SMITH, ROBERT DEMONTE 
899 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TALLENT, TRACEY DELENE 
7711 SELCER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
TEMPLE, MEGHAN NICHOLE 
8363 RANDALL CT HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TEMPLETON, BARRY DEAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR (LITTERING)
PETITION TO REVOKE (LITTERING)
---
VARGAS BAUTISTA, ARTEMIO RAMIRO 
2711 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045402 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
---
VARNELL, KEVIN ANTONIO 
803 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
VAUGHN, NAKISHA 
114 CHAMPION RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WALCOTT, BILL EVAN 
7 CRABTREE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
WARE, JAWAUN DEONTE 
4138 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VOP POSSESSION OF COCAINE
VANDALISM
---
WARREN, CHRISTOPHER PAUL 
34 DOWNES ST CALAIS, 04619 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
WILEY, DURRAND M 
8420 TROUBADOUR WAY OOLTEWAH, 373639049 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
WILLIAMS, JAMUAL 
2734 34TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY 
1233 POPLAR ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAUTISTA-PEREZ, LARI 2809 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAUTISTA-PEREZ, LARI 2809 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE --- BELL, KEVIN THOMAS JOSEPH 3411 GRAMERCY LANE SPRINGHILL, 34609 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton

