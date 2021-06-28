Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAUTISTA-PEREZ, LARI
2809 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
BELL, KEVIN THOMAS JOSEPH
3411 GRAMERCY LANE SPRINGHILL, 34609
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BOLDING, KENDALL BRYCE
315 HICKORY WOODS LANE EADS,
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
---
BRANTLEY, TONYA E
3602 MISSIONAIRE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Erlanger Hospital
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BULL, MICHAEL LYNDEN
1001 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052642
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BURKE, OLIVER RYAN
8222 Hixson Springs Rd Signal Mountain, 373771712
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CALDWELL, THOMAS LEE
3331 LAY AVENUE KNOXVILLE, 37914
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CAMPBELL, HENRIETTA
4139 EAST RIDGE DRIVE EAST RIDGE,
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CANSLER, BRYANT NMN
855 WITHROW RD CHATTANOOGA, 37353
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CHAVEZ, RAMON RAY
3532 PINELLAS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
HARRASSMENT
VIOLATION ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
CORCORAN, ADAM MICHAEL
3831 S QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
---
DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL
2704 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DAVIS, SCOTTY EUGENE
1102 LEE AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DULANEY, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
4605 PLAZA HILLS LN HIXSON, 37473
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
EDGEMON, DONALD R
801 CARDEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt.
Housing Authority
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OVER $2,500
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
---
FOSTER, BENJAMIN EDWARD
265NORTHWAY CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GATICA, ERICK FRANCISCO
5205 SUNBEAM AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GLOVER, TAYLOR NEAL
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GONZALEZ, CHRIS LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GORDON, JEREMIAH CHRISTIAN
2504 UNION AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GRASHAM, RONNIE TYLER
1180 GREEN ROVE DR HIXON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAIRE, CHRISTOPHER DALE
5555HIXSON PIKE APT 123 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HAMMONDS, ALBERT ALONZO
2902 E 37TH ST, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARRIS, RUQUEZ
4309 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
---
HODGES, RODRICKOUS
4512 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JOEL, CRAIG WILLIAM
6941 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, ERIC NAPOLEON
1105 ROCKWAY DR Chattanooga, 374111355
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KING, NATHANIEL TYRONE
4627 PAW TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374163414
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG.)
---
KNIGHT, TYRIUNA
2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063225
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
LEWIS, DANNY BRIAN
9218 DAYTON PIKE LOT 24 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
LIRE, DANE CASSIDY
5113 ROBLE AVE SPRINGHILL, 34608
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
LOVETT, JAMES WILLIAM
162 CLARENCE STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCCURDY, ERIC LASHAWN
4603 HIGHLAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MONTES, JULIO CESAR
102 METRO DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MULLIS, HUNTER BLAKE
4800 MARLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
OSBORN, RACHEL WANETTE
64 MAUDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031517
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PERRY, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER
3409 VINCENT PK CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PINES, CORNELL LUCRETIUS
7631 AUSTIN DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
POWELL, TERRENCE LAVON
851 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064141
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SACKETT, JAMES EARL
67 EDSEL DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIMPSON, DONNA JO
4313 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
---
SMITH, ROBERT DEMONTE
899 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TALLENT, TRACEY DELENE
7711 SELCER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
TEMPLE, MEGHAN NICHOLE
8363 RANDALL CT HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TEMPLETON, BARRY DEAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR (LITTERING)
PETITION TO REVOKE (LITTERING)
---
VARGAS BAUTISTA, ARTEMIO RAMIRO
2711 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045402
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
---
VARNELL, KEVIN ANTONIO
803 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
VAUGHN, NAKISHA
114 CHAMPION RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WALCOTT, BILL EVAN
7 CRABTREE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
WARE, JAWAUN DEONTE
4138 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VOP POSSESSION OF COCAINE
VANDALISM
---
WARREN, CHRISTOPHER PAUL
34 DOWNES ST CALAIS, 04619
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
WILEY, DURRAND M
8420 TROUBADOUR WAY OOLTEWAH, 373639049
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
WILLIAMS, JAMUAL
2734 34TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY
1233 POPLAR ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY