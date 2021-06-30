Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 15 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,496.There are 436 new cases, as that total reaches 903,423 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 65,048, which is an increase of 49 from Tuesday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,898 cases, up 1; 67 deaths; 266 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 2,256 cases; 67 deaths; 186 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,240 cases, down 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizationsWalker County: 6,756 cases, down 1; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 15,020 cases, up 2; 233 deaths, up 1; 793 hospitalizations

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 16 New Cases; Tennessee Has 123 New Cases

Georgia Has 15 New Coronavirus Deaths, 436 New Cases

Garrett Willis, 42, Arrested For Trafficking Large Quantity Of Drugs

Hamilton County had 16 new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 45,482. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 508 in the county. The ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 15 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,496. There are 436 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)