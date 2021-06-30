Georgia Has 15 New Coronavirus Deaths, 436 New Cases
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 15 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,496.
There are 436 new cases, as that total reaches 903,423 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 65,048, which is an increase of 49 from Tuesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,898 cases, up 1; 67 deaths; 266 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,256 cases; 67 deaths; 186 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,240 cases, down 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,756 cases, down 1; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 15,020 cases, up 2; 233 deaths, up 1; 793 hospitalizations