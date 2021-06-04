 Friday, June 4, 2021 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 15 New Cases; Tennessee Has 4 More Deaths

Friday, June 4, 2021

Hamilton County had 16 new coronavirus cases reported Thursday, bringing the total to 45,222. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is at 503 in the county. It is reported that it was a white male, age 81 or older.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,463, which is 98 percent, and there are 256 active cases. 

There are 32 patients hospitalized and 13 in Intensive Care Units. One more is hospitalized with a suspected case of COVID. There are 12 Hamilton County inpatients. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 863,840 on Thursday with 220 new cases. There have been four more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,476 State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 419 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 20 fewer than on Wednesday. Testing numbers are above 8.014 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 847,975, which is 98 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  2,192 cases, up 2; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  15,219 cases, up 8; 153 deaths

Grundy County: 1,797 cases; 35 deaths

Marion County: 3,154 cases, up 1; 47 deaths

Meigs County: 1,409 cases, up 1; 25 deaths

Polk County: 2,108 cases, down 1; 25 deaths

Rhea County: 4,382 cases, down 1; 75 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,742 cases; 29 deaths

Knox County: 51,753 cases, down 4; 639 deaths

Davidson County: 90,244 cases, up 40; 952 deaths

Shelby County: 97,826 cases, up 40; 1,667 deaths


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Henderson). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

Bradley County Sheriff’s Office property crime detectives have issued warrants for the arrest of Christopher Elkins for stealing property from a local cemetery. The BCSO Criminal Investigations ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Henderson). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading : FINANCE a. An ordinance providing for an Interim Budget and appropriating funds for the usual and ordinary expenses ... (click for more)

Bradley County Man Wanted For Stealing Vases Off Of Gravestones

Bradley County Sheriff’s Office property crime detectives have issued warrants for the arrest of Christopher Elkins for stealing property from a local cemetery. The BCSO Criminal Investigations Division was contacted Thursday by a concerned resident, reporting to have come across four bronze vases that appeared to be from a cemetery, which detectives later confirmed while processing ... (click for more)

Blood Assurance Needs You

My name is J.B. Gaskins and I am the president and CEO of Blood Assurance. I am honored to serve at the head of Blood Assurance and am honored to help provide blood to our area patients in need. I am writing today to say that we need our community’s help now. At the beginning of the pandemic, we knew that we would see a decline in blood donations. Many people were staying home ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Always Cherish ‘Today’

There is an inspirational website, or maybe it is a blog, that I found quite by accident in my Morning Readings not long ago and, curiously, it gave 25 reasons why we should cherish every ‘today’. The website is MakesMeThink, through Marcandangel.com, and it dawned on me how many of us could begin a sentence with the word, ‘Today …’ and identify just a similar example for our reason ... (click for more)

Challenging Year For Former Ooltewah High Star Kayla Boseman Lands Her At The College World Series

A challenging year for former Ooltewah High School softball star Kayla Boseman has landed her in the College World Series. "It has been a tough year for Kayla in many ways, but now she's living every girl's dream," her dad, Robert Boseman said. The Bosemans are in Oklahoma City, where unranked James Madison University on Thursday knocked off top-ranked Oklahoma, then up-ended ... (click for more)

Perfect Practice: CFC Prepares For New Amsterdam

Chattanooga FC got one more practice in on Friday morning before their Saturday matchup with visiting New Amsterdam. Chattanooga’s blue team spent quite a bit of time on set pieces toward the end of practice, where coach Peter Fuller hopes to get some much-needed goals from in games. CFC drew against Maryland last weekend in a scoreless affair, with both attackers Brian Bement and ... (click for more)


