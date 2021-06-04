Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 15 New Cases; Tennessee Has 4 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 16 new coronavirus cases reported Thursday, bringing the total to 45,222. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is at 503 in the county. It is reported that it was a white male, age 81 or older.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,463, which is 98 percent, and there are 256 active cases.

There are 32 patients hospitalized and 13 in Intensive Care Units. One more is hospitalized with a suspected case of COVID. There are 12 Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 863,840 on Thursday with 220 new cases. There have been four more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,476 State Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 419 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 20 fewer than on Wednesday. Testing numbers are above 8.014 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 847,975, which is 98 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,192 cases, up 2; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 15,219 cases, up 8; 153 deaths



Grundy County: 1,797 cases; 35 deaths



Marion County: 3,154 cases, up 1; 47 deaths



Meigs County: 1,409 cases, up 1; 25 deaths



Polk County: 2,108 cases, down 1; 25 deaths



Rhea County: 4,382 cases, down 1; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,742 cases; 29 deaths



Knox County: 51,753 cases, down 4; 639 deaths



Davidson County: 90,244 cases, up 40; 952 deaths



Shelby County: 97,826 cases, up 40; 1,667 deaths