Georgia Has 14 New Coronavirus Deaths, 374 New Cases
Friday, July 2, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 14 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,517.
There are 374 new cases, as that total reaches 904,073 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 65,146, which is an increase of 60 from Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,905 cases, up 3; 67 deaths; 266 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,255 cases; 67 deaths; 186 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,239 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,770 cases, up 5; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 15,023 cases, up 1; 233 deaths; 796 hospitalizations, up 2