Georgia Has 16 More COVID Deaths, 1,258 New Cases
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 16 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,644.
There are 1,258 new cases on Wednesday, as that total reaches 914,984 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 66,175, which is an increase of 78 from Tuesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,970 cases, up 8; 69 deaths; 271 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,284 cases, up 4; 67 deaths; 189 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,255 cases, up 3; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,838 cases, up 6; 83 deaths; 298 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 15,086 cases, up 7; 233 deaths; 799 hospitalizations