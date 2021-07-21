 Wednesday, July 21, 2021 88.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Georgia Has 16 More COVID Deaths, 1,258 New Cases

Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 16 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,644.

There are 1,258 new cases on Wednesday, as that total reaches 914,984 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 66,175, which is an increase of 78 from Tuesday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,970 cases, up 8; 69 deaths; 271 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,284 cases, up 4; 67 deaths; 189 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,255 cases, up 3; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,838 cases, up 6; 83 deaths; 298 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 15,086 cases, up 7; 233 deaths; 799 hospitalizations

Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 53 New Cases


Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly on Wednesday ordered the temporary closure of the Washington Hills Community Center for deep cleaning and sanitization following confirmation of a COVID case at the ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga man has been arrested for a Florida murder. Paul Hayden, 52, was arrested at a Walgreens parking lot in Tallahassee on Wednesday morning. He was taken into custody by the ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 53 new coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 46,206. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 510 in the county. ... (click for more)



Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly on Wednesday ordered the temporary closure of the Washington Hills Community Center for deep cleaning and sanitization following confirmation of a COVID case at the facility. Contact tracing efforts are underway, and summer camp will not resume. The Washington Hills community center will be reopened as soon as possible following deep cleaning, sanitization ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga man has been arrested for a Florida murder. Paul Hayden, 52, was arrested at a Walgreens parking lot in Tallahassee on Wednesday morning. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force . Authorities had been searching for Hayden since the June 29 slaying after an argument grew heated. Hayden was spotted at ... (click for more)

Opinion

The One Thing You Can Do For Our Public Schools - And Response (3)

Enroll. We are Hamilton. Better together. It takes a village. Come together, right now. We are family. Everywhere we look there are slogans, songs, programs, etc. that are trying to build community and for good reason. It’s no doubt that being part of a community, big or small, is a life changing decision. Community gives purpose, a place to belong, a support system when ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Where Is My Gander?

When several employees at the Cape Wildlife Rescue Center in Massachusetts noticed a big and beautiful Canadian Goose begin to stumble and fall down at a picturesque pond, the staff decided to take a closer look at “Arnold,” as the townsfolks call him. Something, probably a snapping turtle, had badly mangled one of the gander’s legs and webbed foot. They had quite a time catching ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Jayhawk Silvio De Sousa Announces Transfer To Mocs Basketball

Former Kansas Jayhawk Silvio De Sousa is transferring to UT-Chattanooga after the 22-year old spent three seasons with the program. Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported the news first, and then De Sousa made the following announcement on his social media. "HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE I WILL BE ATTENDING THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE AT CHATTANOOGA. I'M OFFICIALLY A MOC.' De Sousa ... (click for more)

Barons Drop Lookouts, 3-0, Locals Remain In First By Two Games

Filling in for Olympian Mark Kolozsvary, catcher Jay Schuyler was tearing down the basepaths on a steal attempt. If he could reach second, the Lookouts would have a player in scoring position and perhaps some new life. But as he slid, his cleats must have got stuck in the dirt. His slide came up just a bit short, and the Lookout catcher was tagged out. The entire Lookout offense ... (click for more)


