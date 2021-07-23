 Friday, July 23, 2021 84.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Man Is Charged With Using Deceptive Practices In Swimming Pool Business

Friday, July 23, 2021
Police spoke with complainants about a deceptive business practice on June 1. The first spoke about an experience on March 28, when they contacted James Gans, 51, about doing renovations to their existing and functioning ground pool and patio in Hixson. He told police that Gan wrote up “a detailed plan” and said it would cost $13,500. The second complainant said the pair paid Gan $2,000 via a Capital One credit card. About a month later, Gan received a check for about $500, but the rest of the loan would not be completed for an additional two weeks. 

The second complainant said that on the next day, Gan asked her if he could Venmo her money, and then have her PayPal it back to him in order to have immediate access to the money.
She told police she did not do that. Gan did come by on May 6 in order to drain water from the pool. The loan was completed on May 12 and the complainants said Gan told them he wanted to start now that he had been paid. 

Over the next two weeks, Gan repeatedly told the victims that he would start their project on a particular day, and then not show up for a myriad of reasons. They told police that on May 27,  the first complainant texted Gan. He told him that another contractor’s pool was a “total loss” because Gan had not returned to his pool.

Police said Gan’s method is to collect deposit money up front and then to not show up when scheduled. Police said Gan makes excuses for why he needs extra money or can’t work, and then leaves equipment on the property and causes more damage than the work would cost. 

Police said the victims contacted other contractors to repair the damage and complete the work Gan was supposed to do. 

Gan was arrested and charged with three counts of deceptive business practices, six counts of theft of property, one count of theft of services, one count of vandalism, and two counts of felony misapplication of contract payments. 

