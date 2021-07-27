Ooltewah Man Charged With Rape, Kidnapping Of Prostitute He Allegedly Made His "Sex Slave"; Had Similar Incident In 2012

An Ooltewah man has been charged with aggravated rape after he allegedly picked up a prostitute in downtown Chattanooga, then took her to his home and told her she was going to be his "sex slave." ... (click for more)

A man told police that he was exiting I-24 when the brakes failed on the vehicle that he was driving, at which time he was unable to stop. During this time he was pulling his 28-foot Coleman ... (click for more)