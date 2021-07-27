July 27, 2021
An Ooltewah man has been charged with aggravated rape after he allegedly picked up a prostitute in downtown Chattanooga, then took her to his home and told her she was going to be his "sex slave." ... (click for more)
A man told police that he was exiting I-24 when the brakes failed on the vehicle that he was driving, at which time he was unable to stop. During this time he was pulling his 28-foot Coleman ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
An Ooltewah man has been charged with aggravated rape after he allegedly picked up a prostitute in downtown Chattanooga, then took her to his home and told her she was going to be his "sex slave."
Tyler Michael Benson, 32, is also charged with aggravated kidnapping, two counts of rape, aggravated assault, patronizing prostitution and possession of legend drugs without a prescription. ... (click for more)
A man told police that he was exiting I-24 when the brakes failed on the vehicle that he was driving, at which time he was unable to stop. During this time he was pulling his 28-foot Coleman camper. After crossing Browns Ferry Road, the camper became uncontrollable and came off the tow and flipped on its side. The man called his own tow truck and the camper was flipped back
onto ... (click for more)
I attended the meeting held by county officials on Thursday at Sale Creek High School. Mr. Coppinger gave a background on the purchase of the farm and also what possible future uses might be. In his comments he mentioned the word “transparency” multiple times. To my way of thinking this so called transparency in the use of taxpayer money would have been to put this before the county ... (click for more)
The public schools within the limits of Hamilton County (TN) will register all students on Friday, Aug. 6, and the first official school day will follow on Thursday (Aug. 12). At summer’s beginning, we thought the return might be easy. People were vaccinating and our masks were laid aside. After the last school year, which was chaos and a total disaster to any child’s development, ... (click for more)
To be great, risks have to be taken. For Michael Swanegan, that risk involved moving thousands of miles across the country and away from his infant daughter. The one time hoops star at Pasadena City College was trying to break into the professional “NBA 2K League '', and playing against east coast opponents while in the westernmost state put Swanegan at a competitive disadvantage. ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs are 7-time Southern Conference Champs. The league coaches and media association agree that an eighth is on the horizon though the local ball coach proceeds with caution.
“Last time I checked,” Coach Rusty Wright started. “They don’t give out trophies in July. We are excited about this team. It has the potential to be special, but there’s a lot of work ... (click for more)