"Jealous" Man Charged With Shooting At Pregnant Girlfriend, Her New Friend And A Child

A man suspected of shooting at his pregnant ex-girlfriend is now in custody.



On Monday afternoon, police said Logan Delay, 21, shot toward two adults, one young child, and an unborn child who police said is considered a viable fetus. Police said Delay’s reason for the shooting was his jealousy toward his ex-girlfriend (one of the adult victims) who is pregnant with his child.

Sheriff’s deputies spoke to the first victim, who said Delay shot at her and her friend, the second victim. Both victims said Delay was the man who shot at them. An hour later, a detective went to the Bretton Drive location for an investigation. The detective said he saw a black Jeep that had been shot up parked in the yard, as well as bullet marks in the front of the residence.



The victim told the investigator that she is three months pregnant by the suspect, and identified him from a photo as the shooter.

She told the investigator that she and her friend had taken her young daughter to the swimming pool, and that once she got back she saw Delay’s Jeep parked near the driveway.The victim argued with Delay, who she said was jealous of her friend. She said Delay told her, “I’ll be back” and drove away, before coming back a few minutes later. She said Delay got out of the Jeep with a black .22 caliber rifle and pointed it at her, the other victim, and her child. She told police that Delay fired one round and missed. The victim told the investigator that Delay then walked over to the second victim’s Jeep and fired four rounds at it. The second victim corroborated the first victim’s story.The investigator said there was around $2,500 worth of damage to the vehicle, which included a shattered rear windshield, a deflated tire, and a broken passenger side window. Delay was arrested on Tuesday.Delay is charged with four counts of attempted first degree murder, aggravate child abuse, three counts of aggravated domestic assault, and aggravated assault, among other charges.