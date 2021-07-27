"Jealous" Man Charged With Shooting At Pregnant Girlfriend, Her New Friend And A Child

 Tuesday, July 27, 2021 91.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Tuesday, July 27, 2021
A man suspected of shooting at his pregnant ex-girlfriend is now in custody. 

On Monday afternoon, police said Logan Delay, 21, shot toward two adults, one young child, and an unborn child who police said is considered a viable fetus. Police said Delay’s reason for the shooting was his jealousy toward his ex-girlfriend (one of the adult victims) who is pregnant with his child. 

Sheriff’s deputies spoke to the first victim, who said Delay shot at her and her friend, the second victim. Both victims said Delay was the man who shot at them. An hour later, a detective went to the Bretton Drive location for an investigation. The detective said he saw a black Jeep that had been shot up parked in the yard, as well as bullet marks in the front of the residence. 

The victim told the investigator that she is three months pregnant by the suspect, and identified him from a photo as the shooter.

She told the investigator that she and her friend had taken her young daughter to the swimming pool, and that once she got back she saw Delay’s Jeep parked near the driveway. 

The victim argued with Delay, who she said was jealous of her friend. She said Delay told her, “I’ll be back” and drove away, before coming back a few minutes later. She said Delay got out of the Jeep with a black .22 caliber rifle and pointed it at her, the other victim, and her child. She told police that Delay fired one round and missed. The victim told the investigator that Delay then walked over to the second victim’s Jeep and fired four rounds at it. The second victim corroborated the first victim’s story.

The investigator said there was around $2,500 worth of damage to the vehicle, which included a shattered rear windshield, a deflated tire, and a broken passenger side window. Delay was arrested on Tuesday.

Delay is charged with four counts of attempted first degree murder, aggravate child abuse, three counts of aggravated domestic assault, and aggravated assault, among other charges. 



Ooltewah Man Charged With Rape, Kidnapping Of Prostitute He Allegedly Made His "Sex Slave"; Had Similar Incident In 2012

Georgia Has 10 More COVID Deaths, 1,975 New Cases

Hamilton County Has 3 More Coronavirus Deaths, 122 New Cases


An Ooltewah man has been charged with aggravated rape after he allegedly picked up a prostitute in downtown Chattanooga, then took her to his home and told her she was going to be his "sex slave." ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 10 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,680. There are 1,975 new cases since Monday, as that ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 122 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 46,722. There have been three more deaths from the virus, one male and two females, all white, one ... (click for more)



Opinion

McDonald Farm Was Certainly No Bargain

I attended the meeting held by county officials on Thursday at Sale Creek High School. Mr. Coppinger gave a background on the purchase of the farm and also what possible future uses might be. In his comments he mentioned the word “transparency” multiple times. To my way of thinking this so called transparency in the use of taxpayer money would have been to put this before the county ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Variant" Scares Parents

The public schools within the limits of Hamilton County (TN) will register all students on Friday, Aug. 6, and the first official school day will follow on Thursday (Aug. 12). At summer’s beginning, we thought the return might be easy. People were vaccinating and our masks were laid aside. After the last school year, which was chaos and a total disaster to any child’s development, ... (click for more)

Sports

Michael Swanegan Making The Most Of His Second Shot At 2K Stardom

To be great, risks have to be taken. For Michael Swanegan, that risk involved moving thousands of miles across the country and away from his infant daughter. The one time hoops star at Pasadena City College was trying to break into the professional “NBA 2K League '', and playing against east coast opponents while in the westernmost state put Swanegan at a competitive disadvantage. ... (click for more)

UTC Picked To Win SoCon Football Championship

The Chattanooga Mocs are 7-time Southern Conference Champs. The league coaches and media association agree that an eighth is on the horizon though the local ball coach proceeds with caution. “Last time I checked,” Coach Rusty Wright started. “They don’t give out trophies in July. We are excited about this team. It has the potential to be special, but there’s a lot of work ... (click for more)


