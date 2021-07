Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN

1204 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

BEAIRD, LISA ANN

5454 HIGHWAY 41 RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSS OF MARIJUANA---BRYSON, DEONZSANIQUE JAQUAN304 CAMP DRIVE FAYETTEVILLE, 37334Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BUCHANAN, ANTHONY BLAKE1897 PRESWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---BUOYMASTER, WILLIAM DAVID456 ELLIOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CHILDERS, BEN ALEXANDER174 HONEY BERRY LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---COOK, JENNIFER D5412 MAY CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---COX, ROBERT LLOYD720 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---CULLEN, JOSEPH IAN WESLEY380 COUNTY ROAD 252 ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---DAUGHERTY, ELISHA RACHELLE125 BIG D LANE MARYVILLE, 37801Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DAVIS, TREVALE DEMARCO2810 E 46TH ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---DEWS, JAMARA3204 REDDING ROAD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD---DOBBINS, RONNIE DYRAIL1407 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---DONAHUE, KIANA NESHA2735 SHEPHERD VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---EWTON, SHERRY MARIE15821 COULTERVILLE RD SALE CREEK, 373739761Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---FREDRICKS, THOMAS EVERETTE7432 DAVIS MILL RD. HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GARTH, ADARIUS DEWAYNE3519 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GASTON, HEATHER NICOLE25 ORIOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---GATLIN, TOMMY GENE1295 ARNOLD STREET CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GILBERT, DANIEL JAKE936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT Q195 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---GRIFFIS, DENISE TRITCH449 CANNON CT EMINENCE, 40019Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCT---HALL, RAHEEM RHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374214038Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HAMPTON, LAURN DANIELLE117 LOVELL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---HARRIS, STEVE LADALE200 B WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---HIGENBOTTOM, JEFFREY NELSON349 POPLAR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---HILL, CHARLES WAYNE3573 DODDSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---HIXSON, ALICIA ANN1207 HELENA DR HIXSON, 373433906Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---HIXSON, LUCIAS WILLIAM103 EASTVIEW CT. CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION---JONES, TIMMIE LEE1525 MOUNTAIN COURT CHATTANOOGA, 374091036Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---KING, JESHAYLA DESIREE414 BOOTH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSPEEDINGCHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEAGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT---KNOX, JARMANE V2709 CITICO AVE APT J3 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---LANHAM, JUSTIN B178 COLLIN CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEWIS, JOSEPH DUANE8201 Thornwood Dr Hixson, 373431659Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---MATHIS, IAN FITZGERALD RISHAWNN3702 SKYLARK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MIEDANER, MICHAEL R590 MCARTHUR LN BIRCHWOOD, 373086925Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MITCHELL, DARIUS ANTWION2127 EAST 28TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---NEWMAN, CHRISTIAN P621 MEMORIAL DRIVE APT 2314 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PARMENTER, CRYSTAL CIMINI1538 ROBERSON RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PAYNE, BRIDGETTE ALEXIS897 MILLWEE HOLLOW RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)---PENDERGRASS, ALBERT JAMES1207 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---PEREZ-LOPEZ, WALTER OLIVERIO3457 BENNETT RD CHATTANOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PHILLIPS, LARRY DEANINN TOWNE SUITES CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---RENDEROS MORALES, FLORENCIA GUADALUPE19415 LEAFWOOD LN HOUSTON, 77084Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE---ROBINETTE, CHRISTIAN SETH6801 TYNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SANDERS, SHAWN ROSS2 ABELIA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SHAFFER, JAMES RICHARD202 NATURAL BLVD ROSSIVLLE, 37401Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY8457 CROSS TIMBER CIRLCE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SUMMERS, KANDI LYNN11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---THORNTON, ERICA LASHAWN5216 TACOA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---WHITEHORN, DANIEL7249 E BRAINERED RD/HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---WOODS, MARSHA EVETTE4004 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---WRIGHT, TERRENCE LEBRON4610 WOODMORE VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR