Police Blotter: Suspicious Box On Shallowford Road Just Contained Trash; Woman Sitting In A Chair On Walmart Parking Lot Says She Owns Walmart

A suspicious box was reported at 6015 Shallowford Road. Police found the box with electrical tape around it. A man said he saw the black suitcase-style box on the ground by the benches and he picked it up. He said he was going to bring it inside as he thought it belonged to another gym member. He said he then looked closer at the box and thought it was suspicious, so he dropped it by the front door. Police looked closer at the box and discovered a hole on the side. Police could see most of the contents in the box and it appeared to be trash.

Police then opened the box and confirmed it was in fact unwanted trash. Police properly disposed of the box.* * *Police spoke with a manager at the Speedway, 7420 Bonny Oaks Dr., who said that a black male between 30-40 years of age wearing a black shirt and red pants who frequently steals from the Speedway at this location attempted to enter and was instructed to leave. The man left the property before police arrived. The manager requested police trespass the man from this location. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate the man.* * *An accident was reported in the parking area of Quality Tire, 322 Cherokee Blvd. Police met with a man who said that when bringing his company truck to the shop for tires, he had backed into another customer’s parked vehicle. The man was driving a large flatbed Ford F550 and had backed into a Silver Toyota Highlander, which did have front end damage. When making contact with staff inside the business, police discovered that the damage to the Toyota was preexisting and was not caused by the man's vehicle.* * *A man called police from the Dollar General, 5934 Highway 58, and said that as he was getting out of his vehicle, his wallet fell. The man said he didn't realize that it was gone until it was too late. He said he asked the store to review video footage. He said that the video showed a driver in a silver/gray Honda SUV pick up the wallet. Police viewed the same video footage, but the video does not show who the driver is at all. The driver never gets out of the vehicle for the video to capture them.* * *A man on Foust Street told police that the license plate on his 1987 Chevrolet had been loose and when he drove it, it evidently fell off.* * *A couple on Fagan Street told police they were approached by a man who was trying to sell them insurance. The wife gave the man her credit card information to pay for the insurance. The husband and wife both thought that he was suspicious and wanted police to check on him. Police then made contact with the man, who showed police that he was licensed to sell insurance and that he had received information from the couple saying they wanted a follow up for his insurance company. Police then gathered his information and left the scene.* * *A man on Moss Drive told police he wanted a report that he was having issues with someone named "Duckett." He told police that "Duckett" had given him some property to pawn, and when he tried to pawn it, the employees at the shop told him that they wouldn't take it because they knew who it was from. The man told police that he just wanted a report so that "Duckett" did not try to cause any problems with him.* * *A woman called police from Walmart, 3550 Cummings Hwy., and said she was using the self check out when she noticed that her wallet had been picked up. She said she suspected a white female, short with a heavy build and curly hair. No one was available for police to view the cameras. An officer will be following up in an attempt to check camera footage of the event.* * *A woman on Gay Street told police that her vehicle has been stolen. She said she contacted Autos In Motion to pick up the vehicle. She said the company did not pick up the vehicle, but it is gone. She said she left the keys in the vehicle. Police entered it into NCIC as stolen.* * *A possible disorder was called in by a third party about a residence on Gay Street. Police spoke with a father and his daughter. The daughter told police that she did not feel safe and wanted them to take her somewhere. Police spoke with the father and he told them that he and his daughter had gotten into an argument, and he believed that the daughter's new "friend" had called in saying that he was hurting her. The father also called the daughter's mother while police were on scene, and she told police that the daughter is constantly calling in on both of her parents, claiming that they are hurting her. The daughter was unable to show police any evidence that she was harmed.* * *A woman on Highway 58 told police that her husband's ex-girlfriend had made an Apple Musicpurchase that withdrew from an account that she should not have access to. The woman did not have sufficient proof to substantiate that the ex-girlfriend had charged her husband's account. Police provided guidance for obtaining evidence to substantiate their claim. The charged amount was $48.69.

* * *



Police were called to the Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr., to ask a woman to not be sitting in a chair in the Walmart parking Lot. Police spoke with the woman, who said that she owned Walmart, but clearly she did not. Police asked the woman to move and she left. Police told her to not be sitting in a chair in the middle of the Walmart parking lot for her safety.