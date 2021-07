Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, MARDARREIUS FOOQUON

1220 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

AMMONS, ASHLEI NECHELLE

1904 TINSLEY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---BIRT, TERRANCE AIWON2911 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---BUCHANAN, MICAH DEVAUGHN717 GLENN STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---CAMPBELL, BECKY DIANEHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CARTER, COREY LESEAN544 SOUTHERN ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---CHANCEY, ADAM T119 MEADOWVIEW LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---COLVIN, NATHANIEL LEE1216 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON---COUSINS, WILLIAM IRVIN4228 FOREST PLAZA DR HIXSON, 373435016Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DENNEY, KELLEY NICOLE3125 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071518Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---DEVLIN, PATRICK RYAN8342 KAYLA ROSE CIR OOLTEWAH, 373635301Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---EDWARDS, ANTHONY CORNELIUS4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT 2704 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ELLIOTT, PATRICK ALLENHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---GRANT, JUDITH L707 ASTOR LN EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING ARRESTIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HALLETT, NICHOLAS C1194 BOSS RD CHIKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HANKS, HUNTER ALLEN3918 GRACE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HIGHTOWER, BRIDGIT MCKENZIE2000 SHARP ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSAGGRAVATED ASSAULTESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGFAILURE TO RENDER AIDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---HODGES, JARED JOSEPH21 PATTEN PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 374022211Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---HUFFMAN, JARED LEE1608 SOUTH WINER DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTASSAULT---KENNARD, KELVIN M4640 KEMP DR Chattanooga, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE---LAWSON, JOSHUA MICHAELHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---LEWIS, CORY4826 GOLDPOINT DR CLEVELAND, 373238317Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---LOCKHART, MATTHEW JACOB4618 DELASHMITT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTNO PROOF OF INSURANCEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LOYDE-LEE, FAROSHA4025 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---MCDOUGAL, RICHARD EUGENE210 WOOTEN DR DALTON, 00000Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---MERRITT, SIDNEY REID104 PADDLE WHEEL CT COHUTTA, 307109142Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---MINTON, SHAWN ALLEN6053 SR 8 DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II---MOSES, WALTER THOMAS141 OAKWOOD DR SODDY DAISY, 32379Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (BUI)CRIMINAL LITTERINGBOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS---NUNLEY, KYLE RAYHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POLLARD, THADDEUS1803 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071036Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PRESLEY, RIDDGELAN SKOTT9715 SMITH MORGAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENTSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---RADFORD, JONATHAN N322 FORESTAL DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 37918Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCT---REYES, ALAN3 MATLOCK ST CHATTANOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---RIPPY, MATTHEWHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---ROGERS, BRITTANY211 OLD BUCKS POCKET RD OLD FORT, 37362Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SCHOLL, JAMES ALAN729 DAVE BROWN ROAD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SCOTT DICKSON, CODY B410 THOROUGHBRED DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---SHAW, LINDSEY MARIEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East Ridge(PUBLIC INTOXICATION)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SILVELS, AUSTYN JOHN-MIKEAL313 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT (SIMPLE)AGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SMALLS, JERRY L1104 MCDONALD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SMITH, DONALD EDWARD1531 BURNS AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---SMITH, MARINA LEE1916 SOUTH HOLLY CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SOLIS-SOTO, BERDANDINO FORAM1906 EAST 33RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---STEELE, RUSSELL DEVLIN117 WEST 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---STILLMAN, ASHLEY JO7710 EAST BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---STONE, QUENTIN ANTOWN2417 13TH AVE Chattanooga, 374071209Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERECKLESS DRIVING---TATUM, ADAM JEROME706 ROBERTA DR APT E ROSSVILLE, 307412190Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---TATUM, TODD BLAKE7437 PRIVATE LANE/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER---THOMAS, YUSUF SALADEANROSSVILLE BLVD. HAMILTON INN ROOM 119 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---TROXELL, CLAUDE W1541 BURNS AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---URFFER, DANIEL ALAN7525 MCDANIEL LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---VELASCO, RAYMUNDO1220 EAST 34TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WALBERT, KRISTOPHER JAMES8236 PATTERSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WALKER, HERSHEL DEMETRIUS1819 RANKIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111105Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WEAVER, DEVIN DEANGELO1114 FLYNN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WOODS, TRAMMELL DEWONE404 SHEPHERD HILLS APARTMENTS CHATTANOOGA, 37414Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT