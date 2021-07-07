 Wednesday, July 7, 2021 75.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Police Charge Chattanooga Man, 21, With 5 Different Convenience Store Armed Robberies

Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Jaylan Jerome Timmons
Jaylan Jerome Timmons

Police have charged a 21-year-old Chattanooga man with committing armed robberies at five different local convenience stores.

Jaylan Jerome Timmons, 21, of 3616 Glendon Dr., has confessed to all the holdups, police said.

Employees of the Speedway on Brainerd Road on Tuesday reported that a black male wielding a dark-colored revolver robbed the store. He took $200 from the store and $5 from an employee.

The gunman was last seen fleeing the store in a dark-colored sedan. 

The robber was described as approximately 6'3" and 140 pounds wearing all black clothing with a white t-shirt underneath. 

Detectives reviewed the surveillance video and noticed several similarities to recent holdups. 

Police learned that the robber used a black Hyundai Sonata in two previous holdups just prior to the Speedway robbery. Police obtained the tag number.

Police developed Timmons as the suspect. He was then taken into custody while he was at General Sessions Court on another case.

He was wearing the same clothes used in the Speedway holdup.

Timmons admitted that he robbed the same Brainerd Speedway on June 30, the Mapco on Brainerd Road on July 1, the Mapco on Hamill Road on July 5, the Circle K on Brainerd Road on July 5, and the Brainerd Speedway again on July 6.

He said he threw out the revolver he had used in multiple holdups just after the second Brainerd Speedway robbery. He said it was a real gun, not a toy.

 


July 7, 2021

Slatery Says New EEOC Guidelines Attempt To Force Widespread "Radical Changes" On Sex-Specific Bathrooms, Locker Rooms

July 7, 2021

Duplex Fire On Glenwood Circle Tuesday Night Displaces 2 Families

July 7, 2021

County DA Issues Fraud Alert: Watch Out For Identity Theft


In a letter to President Joe Biden, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III, along with 20 other state attorneys general, voiced opposition to "the unlawful regulatory guidance recently ... (click for more)

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a duplex fire in the 300 block of Glenwood Circle at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday, and were able to get the blaze under control. Initial reports were that the roof ... (click for more)

When a woman was arrested last week for identity theft and other charges, it became clear to local authorities that there may be other victims in Hamilton County and the surrounding area. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Slatery Says New EEOC Guidelines Attempt To Force Widespread "Radical Changes" On Sex-Specific Bathrooms, Locker Rooms

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III, along with 20 other state attorneys general, voiced opposition to "the unlawful regulatory guidance recently issued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the U.S. Department of Education ." They said the new guidelines "attempt to force radical changes on nearly every employer ... (click for more)

Duplex Fire On Glenwood Circle Tuesday Night Displaces 2 Families

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a duplex fire in the 300 block of Glenwood Circle at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday, and were able to get the blaze under control. Initial reports were that the roof was on fire and arriving police officers advised that the back of the house and roof were engulfed in flames. Everyone was able to get out of the burning structure. Residents on one side ... (click for more)

Opinion

Happy 4th From Democratic Cities - And Response (2)

How do the citizens of Democrat cities celebrate the 4th? Well the old-fashioned way, they shoot each other. As usual ChiTown led the way with over a hundred shootings and at least 18 dead. Two police officers were shot which brings the total number of cops shot so far this year to 33. Chicago hasn't had a Republican mayor since the 1930s. Meanwhile in the Democrat ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Bloodiest Weekend

There are more than 13 cities that fell for the Black Lives Matter idea to ‘Defund the Police’ after last summer’s rioting and mayhem. If the truth be told they now wish they had never made such a colossal “mistake” after another one of the bloodiest July 4 th weekends on record. The final count is 618 Americans shot and 233 dead. There is no room for doubt; gun violence is at an ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Slap Smokies In Lodolo's Return

The last remaining member of Chattanooga’s trifecta of golden prospects made his long-awaited return to the pitcher’s mound in the Lookouts’ 7-3 win over the Tennessee Smokies. For 17 pitches, Lookout fans got to watch top pitching prospect Nick Lodolo mow down all six Smokies he faced. After missing the last few weeks with a hand injury, the 6’6 Lodolo ripped through the ... (click for more)

Lookouts' Graham Ashcraft A Story In Perserverance

It began with a swinging strikeout by Rocket City’s Mitch Nay around 7:30pm on a muggy Chattanooga evening. Starting Lookouts pitcher Douglas Graham Ashcraft walked off the mound having completed a scoreless first inning for the Cincinnati Reds Double-A team. Over the next two weeks, Chattanooga’s newest pitcher has repeated this feat nineteen more times. Through three starts ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors