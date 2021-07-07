Police Charge Chattanooga Man, 21, With 5 Different Convenience Store Armed Robberies

Police have charged a 21-year-old Chattanooga man with committing armed robberies at five different local convenience stores.

Jaylan Jerome Timmons, 21, of 3616 Glendon Dr., has confessed to all the holdups, police said.

Employees of the Speedway on Brainerd Road on Tuesday reported that a black male wielding a dark-colored revolver robbed the store. He took $200 from the store and $5 from an employee.

The gunman was last seen fleeing the store in a dark-colored sedan.

The robber was described as approximately 6'3" and 140 pounds wearing all black clothing with a white t-shirt underneath.

Detectives reviewed the surveillance video and noticed several similarities to recent holdups.

Police learned that the robber used a black Hyundai Sonata in two previous holdups just prior to the Speedway robbery. Police obtained the tag number.

Police developed Timmons as the suspect. He was then taken into custody while he was at General Sessions Court on another case.

He was wearing the same clothes used in the Speedway holdup.

Timmons admitted that he robbed the same Brainerd Speedway on June 30, the Mapco on Brainerd Road on July 1, the Mapco on Hamill Road on July 5, the Circle K on Brainerd Road on July 5, and the Brainerd Speedway again on July 6.

He said he threw out the revolver he had used in multiple holdups just after the second Brainerd Speedway robbery. He said it was a real gun, not a toy.